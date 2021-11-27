Halo Infinite Teases New Weapons Coming to Multiplayer

343 Industries has been vocal that it’s going to support Halo Infinite for a very long time. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if support for the game carries over to the next Xbox console, whatever it ends up being and whenever it ends up releasing. That said, thus it should come as no surprise that 343 Industries is planning to add more weapons to the game. What these weapons are, it’s not saying, but there will be more.

The confirmation comes the way of 343 Industries Head of Creative, Joseph Staten, who revealed as much while speaking to Game Informer. Unfortunately, Staten didn’t elaborate on the point. So, right now, we don’t know how many more weapons will be added, when the first will be added, and whether or not they will be entirely new, from the series past, or a mix and match of both.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, the game is missing several weapons from previous entries, so adding these would be a good place to start. However, the game also has brand new weapons introduced with Infinite, so there’s reason to believe 343 Industries could add more new additions as well.

As always, we will keep you posted as the situation evolves, but right now it sounds like 343 Industries won’t have anything to talk about any of this anytime soon.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is currently available worldwide — via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC — in beta form, scheduled to fully launch on December 8 alongside the game’s campaign, which will be available via the same platforms. For more coverage on the sci-fi first-person shooter — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here or, alternatively, peep the relevant and recent links right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What weapons from previous games do you want to see added to Halo infinite?