Halo Infinite Campaign Change Divides OG Fans

While Halo Infinite multiplayer is out in beta form for all on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, the campaign won’t be playable until the game fully launches next month. Ahead of this, 343 Industries has revealed a change it made while developing the campaign, and it’s a change that isn’t completely sitting well with hardcore fans. According to the game’s character director, Stephen Dyck, for the first time, the campaign has not been developed on Heroic difficulty, but Normal difficulty. As Dyck notes, this change was made because the team expects many new players.

“Traditionally, Halo’s always been developed on the Heroic difficulty, and we did the same thing for 4 and 5,” said Dyck while speaking to VGC. “So usually we look at Heroic, we’re tuning everything here, everything is scaled down a little bit for Normal and Easy and then scaled up a little bit for Legendary. This time, we spent much more time on the Normal difficulty, expecting new players to come in.”

Dyck continued noting Heroic and Legendary will still be hard, but the team has spent the most time making the game to be played on Normal, which in turn gives players more freedom to play how they want to play.

“So one of the philosophies we’ve had is, the player’s always right or the game says ‘yes.’ If the player wants to use something or a certain type of weapon, while certain weapons will be more successful, we’re never going to say, ‘you’re just wrong, you can’t do that’.”

For now, it remains to be seen what type of impact this will have on the campaign and its harder modes. That said, in the meanwhile, some of those who prefer to play on Heroic and Legendary are worried these modes won’t feel right.

Halo Infinite’s campaign will be playable when the game fully launches on December 8 via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the game — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.