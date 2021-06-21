Halo Infinite Fan Imagines What the Game Might Look Like If Made by Nintendo

✖

What might Halo Infinite look like if it had made an appearance as part of the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct? That's what a new video from Halo YouTuber TheChunkierBean imagines. More specifically, in the mind of TheChunkierBean, Halo Infinite made by Nintendo would seemingly look like a mix of Fortnite and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with Halo franchise mainstays like Master Chief and various weapons and vehicles laying around.

According to the video's description, a goodly chunk of the imaginative video was made using some off-the-shelf assets like Pure Nature, which features a bunch of prefabricated environment assets that TheChunkierBean appears to have used. The whole thing seems to largely be a bashing together of various assets and open-source projects to create the desired effect, but then again, you could describe a number of actual video games as "a bashing together of various assets" and be not too far off the mark, so that's not a criticism in and of itself. You can check out TheChunkierBean's video below:

Halo Infinite itself is currently set to release later this coming holiday season for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. The Xbox Series X|S are currently available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find either of them in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

