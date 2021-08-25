Halo Infinite Release Date Leaks

✖

The release date for Xbox and 343 Studios' upcoming Halo Infinite has seemingly leaked online. While the current official word is that Halo Infinite will release this coming holiday season for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, the new leak -- which would appear to be accurate -- points to an early December launch for the latest and greatest entry in the Halo franchise.

More specifically, a Microsoft Store listing for Halo Infinite spotted by Italian website Aggiornamenti Lumia and corroborated by The Verge's Tom Warren indicates that the video game will launch on December 8th. The expectation seems to be that Xbox will officially announce Halo Infinite's release date as part of today's Gamescom Opening Night Live after not showing the upcoming video game at all during its own event yesterday. Time will tell if Xbox announces the release date for Halo Infinite at the event today, but all signs seem to point at it happening.

Notably, if the release date is announced today, it comes on the heels of 343 Studios and Xbox announcing that neither campaign co-op nor the Forge would be available at launch. The developer also revealed that another delay was even considered before it decided to move forward regardless. "Ultimately, we decided that we've been working on this game for a really long time," said Joseph Staten, 343's creative lead. "Our fans have been waiting on this game for a really long time. With solo campaign and our first season of free-to-play multiplayer in really good shape for holiday, we didn't want to delay anymore. Let's get started and we'll continue to evolve from there."

As noted above, Halo Infinite is currently set to release later this coming holiday season for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. The leak indicates it will specifically be on December 8th. The Xbox Series X|S are currently available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find either of them in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

