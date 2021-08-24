Xbox Fans Disappointed Following Gamescom Showcase
The Xbox Gamescom Showcase has officially wrapped, and fans seem to be a bit disappointed, overall. The 90-minute stream featured some interesting reveals, including several additions to Xbox Game Pass, and competitive multiplayer coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator. Unfortunately, there just wasn't anything significant in scale. Gamers are always looking for the next big thing, and this showcase just didn't have it. The showcase also featured no information about Halo Infinite, and its absence seemed glaring. With 2021 rapidly winding down, it's just a matter of time until the game gets a release date, but fans will just have to keep waiting, in the meantime!
Did you watch Xbox's Gamescom Showcase? Were you disappointed by the event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Xbox's Gamescom Showcase!
The lack of Halo Infinite was surprising.
prevnext
No Halo Infinite news today at Xbox’s Gamescom is mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/Gh34czziU6— jeffs_gamer (@JeffSGamer) August 24, 2021
Is this a lack of confidence in the game?
prevnext
Where was #HaloInfinite ? If MS doesn't even have confidence then why should I? #Xbox #Gamescom— Dee0342 (@Dee0342) August 24, 2021
Fans want something new to play!
prevnext
I honestly dont understand the purpose of that show was @xbox that was a wasted hr. OH and why are you bringing out so many controllers ? No ones controller is going to wear out anytime soon when we don't have anything to play. #Gamescom #Xbox #whatawaste— Michael Tolano (@mikeyman2171) August 24, 2021
"Meh" sums it up for most.
prevnext
Overall, Xbox Gamescom 2021 was meh. I do appreciate the show for reminding me about Gunk.— Streetbeat Journalist (@Streetbeat14) August 24, 2021
It certainly felt like a smaller event.
prevnext
Xbox’s Gamescom show was so meh. It spent way too long on certain titles, didn’t reveal much new, and felt more like a smaller Xbox showcase than a Gamescom presentation.
No Halo was one thing, but even it appeared this show just didn’t have a lot going for it.— Stephen (@MonkeysxMoo35) August 24, 2021
There wasn't even mini fridge news!
prevnext
Hey @xbox @XboxP3 @aarongreenberg When you sharing the launch details of the XSX Mini Fridge? Release date? Price? Was hoping for news at #Gamescom #xbox #xboxminifridge— RR (@RJRWales) August 24, 2021
Some could have done with less chatter...
prevnext
#Gamescom #Xbox stream was so boring.. I really had loved to see just some trailers, some gameplay and no talking.. -_-— Linky 🏳️🌈 (@LinkyYoshi19) August 24, 2021
Microsoft did so well in the other presentations. Why going back to that boring stuff? Welp..
...while others would call it Xbox's worst show ever!
prev
Worst #Xbox Show ever.— Hand of Saman (@HandOfSaman) August 24, 2021