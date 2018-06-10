Halo Infinite Revealed in New Trailer

This afternoon during Microsoft’s E3 2018 Xbox briefing, Halo Infinite was revealed to a very excited, very packed house. You can check out the trailer above!

“The Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite – the next chapter of the legendary franchise. Developed by 343 Industries and created with our new Slipspace Engine, Halo Infinite was revealed at the Xbox E3 2018 Briefing with a thrilling engine demo that provides a glimpse into the future of the Halo franchise, leading it into new and unexpected directions.”

The trailer didn’t give us much exposition or background at all, but it did show an incredible new world to explore. We know that the game will star our beloved Master Chief, and at least in the trailer, so other soldiers were shown exploring the alien world as well.

Speaking of aliens, we didn’t see any sign of the convenant. The only creatures we saw throughout the trailer were dinosaur-like creatures who, we assume, naturally inhabited the planet before Master Chief’s arrival. Are he and his soldiers stranded there, or are they there on a mission? Where does this take place in the Halo canon? We need more details!

A small but interesting detail, at least to us, was the reveal of the “Slipspace” engine, which will power this new Halo game. We can’t wait to learn more, but we know that other first-party studios at Microsoft have created custom engines in order to take full advance of Xbox One hardware to push the tech to its limits. If you’ve ever seen Forza Motorsport 6 or Forza Horizon 3 running on an Xbox One X, on a 4K tv, then you know exactly what we’re talking about. We can’t wait to see more.

The game’s visuals should also take advantage of the Xbox One X hardware, making the Halo universe look more startling than it’s ever been. Yes, that’s even with the patches that were offered for previous Halo games like Guardians and Master Chief Collection.

We’ll have more plot details for Halo Infinite as soon as we get them. But next year can’t come soon enough!