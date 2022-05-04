Halo Infinite Gets Big Upgrade for Xbox Series S

✖

Developer 343 Industries has released a substantial new upgrade for those that are playing Halo Infinite on Xbox Series S consoles. Within the past day, the latest update for Infinite rolled out for all platforms alongside the arrival of Season 2. And while this update made a vast number of changes to many different aspects of Halo Infinite, perhaps one of the more underrated additions to the game came specifically for those on Xbox Series S.

As of this moment, Halo Infinite on Xbox Series S now supports a 120hz refresh rate. This is something that the Xbox Series X and PC versions of Infinite have already contained, but Series S users can now utilize this higher-end performance option as well. If you're not familiar with what 120hz refresh even is, essentially, it allows Halo Infinite to right at a higher FPS (frames per second). If you want to turn this feature on for yourself, you simply need to navigate to the video option within the menu of Halo Infinite to adjust the setting.

It's worth noting that even if you are playing Halo Infinite on an Xbox Series S platform, you might not be able to take advantage of this new 120hz option. Specifically, this is because 120hz refresh modes can only be utilized depending on your own monitor or TV. So if you're playing on a device that simply doesn't support 120hz, this upgrade might not mean much for you. Regardless, it's great to see that 343 has added this feature for those that can use it.

As mentioned, Halo Infinite Season 2 is now live across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms. If you would like to check out every other change that has come about with this Season 2 patch, you can find the patch notes here.

How do you feel about Season 2 of Halo Infinite so far? And are you someone that is thrilled to see that Xbox Series S consoles can now take advantage of 120hz? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.