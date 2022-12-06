Halo Infinite Update Surprises Players with Helpful New Feature

Halo Infinite players got a nice surprise on Tuesday with an update for the game launching out of nowhere to add some helpful new features. The update delivers on part of 343 Industries' past promises to overhaul the game's Armor Core and cosmetic systems and also adds a Custom Game Browser feature which should make it much easier to find games that players are interested in. This update went live on Tuesday with a set of detailed patch notes alongside it to show everything that's changed.

The Armor Core system is pretty simple: several Armored Cores released previously as part of premium battle passes or limited-time events are now free. Those include the Mark V [B], Rakshasa, Yoroi, and Eaglestrike Armor cores. In addition to that, 10 different Cadet Armor Coating variants have been added for free.

The other big feature, the Custom Game Browser, is also pretty self-explanatory from its name alone. By using this feature (which appears to be a shadowdrop as far as anyone can tell) simplifies the process of starting or finding a custom game that you and others might find interesting.

"Custom Games can now be opened up to all players via the new Custom Game Browser," an overview of this new feature explained. "This feature allows players to start and join a Custom Game using any map and mode combination, including content created in Forge.

"The Custom Game Browser lists currently active Custom Games that players can join immediately without waiting in a lobby. Once the Custom Game ends, all players in the session will remain in the same Fireteam. The Fireteam leader can then start a new Custom Game."

Once you've got the new update downloaded, you'll be able to find the Custom Game Browser via the "Community" tab in the main menu and then selecting "Customs Browser." From there, simply follow the filters and other prompts to narrow down the selections to something that you want to try.

A new multiplayer map, Empyrean, was also added alongside several other improvements and some platform-specific changes. You can see the full patch notes for this week's update here.