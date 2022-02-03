Halo Infinite Leaker Shares Update on Battle Royale Mode Rumors

Before release, there were rumors of Halo Infinite battle royale mode. Since release, the rumors have continued, but nothing has come of them. In the files of the game, there’s mention of a battle royale mode. In fact, there’s even the Halo announcer saying “battle royale” in the files. So, either a battle royale mode is in the works or was in the works at some point. If a new leak is to be believed, it’s the latter. This week, the Halo Infinite battle royale mode rumors surfaced again, with word that Certain Affinity was working on the mode rather than 343 Industries. That said, a prominent Halo Infinite leaker has chimed on these rumors, suggesting they aren’t entirely accurate.

Taking to Twitter, Halo Infinite leaker Surasia relayed word that they heard that Certain Affinity is working on the game, but not on a battle royale mode. Rather, the leaker claims the mode is more “Invasion 2.0.” For those new to Halo, Invasion is a mode similar to battle royale that debuted via Halo Reach (read more about it here). That said, while it’s similar to a battle royale mode, it’s unlikely to scratch the same itch.

There’s been plenty of debate whether Halo Infinite needs a battle royale mode. The mode is proving to be more than a fad, but it’s also proving not to be an instant success formula. Fortnite, PUBG, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone have made a metric ton of money, however, plenty of games have tried to recreate this formula and have failed, including big established series like Battlefield. Despite this, a battle royale mode does seem to be currently required to take a shooter from a big hit to a massive hit, so there’s plenty of appeal for Xbox to add one to Halo Infinite, despite pleas from many seasoned fans not to.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as it ranges from unofficial to speculative. As always, we will keep you updated if any more information is provided or if 343 Industries/Xbox provide any type of response.