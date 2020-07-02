Halo Infinite Leak Reveals Fate of Major Character

✖

Halo Infinite isn't out on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC until this holiday season, but it looks like a major spoiler has surfaced online early. More specifically, a newly revealed line of official toys for the upcoming game has seemingly revealed a major plot point not yet discussed by Xbox or 343 Industries. The leak is currently making the rounds on social media and gaming forums, but if you haven't seen it yet, this is your last chance to remain unspoiled.

Earlier this month, Xbox and 343 Industries released an official teaser for the game, confirming the Banished are back under the command of Atriox. Adding to this, the aforementioned toy line shows a Brute character wearing what looks to be Spartan Jameson Locke's helmet as some sort of reclaimed shoulder armor.

In other words, the new toys, which you can see below, appear to suggest that Locke is either dead going into the events of the game or dies at some point during it. And this is substantial given how significant the character is in Halo 5. Of course, this could be some type of false flag, but it seems unlikely. UPDATE: Several Halo Infinite Mega Construx sets have turned up on Amazon.

At the moment of publishing, neither Xbox or 343 Industries have commented on this latest Halo Infinite leak, and it's unlikely either well. This isn't the first time Halo Infinite details have leaked online, and every time it's happened both parties have opted for silence.

Halo Infinite is poised to release worldwide sometime this holiday season via the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the upcoming sci-fi shooter click here or peep the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.