New Halo Infinite Rumor Hypes Up "Juggernaut" Release, Big Feature

A new Halo Infinite rumor has surfaced online, and it has Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC players looking forward to the game very excited. First and foremost, the rumor alleges that the previous rumors about the game's scope and ambition are true. Halo Infinite will be a "juggernaut" release, according to the rumor, and it will also borrow an impressive feature from 2018's God of War, one of the best games of this generation.

The rumor comes way of popular Halo YouTube HiddenXperia, who revealed a slew of alleged details about the upcoming Xbox Series X launch game during a recent episode of the RDX Podcast.

"What I'm hearing about Halo Infinite, behind-the-scenes, is f*****g really, really, really impressive," said the YouTuber during the aforementioned podcast. "You're going to some stuff about that in July for sure. And there are also some other people basically saying they are hearing really goods things about the [Xbox] event [in July]. We've heard there are some really good things about the event.

The YouTube continued:

"The one thing I will say about Halo Infinite is that it has one thing in common with God of War that I will put out after it's actually revealed. I learned about it recently, and it's really cool. And again, Halo Infinite is apparently a juggernaut. All of that stuff you've seen [of the game] has been in-engine, no bulls**t, 60 FPS, and that's not even with ray tracing."

So um @HiddenXperia, that RDX Podcast👀 Halo Infinite has something in common with God of War and is a juggernaught😳 pic.twitter.com/TMEiOIdLwV — Big Grey Donut💫 (@BigGreyDonut) June 17, 2020

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official. That said, it does echo previous rumors about the game, including word that it's the biggest and most expensive project in gaming.

As for this mysterious God of War feature, it's almost certainly the PS4 game's no-cut single-player experience. Not only have I heard rumblings about this being the case, but it's the only thing it really could be.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, and it's currently slated to release worldwide sometime this holiday season alongside the Xbox Series X.

