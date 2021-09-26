Halo Infinite Bug Creates Endless Wet Floor Signs

Halo Infinite‘s technical preview has been going on for the last few days, and it’s giving players a chance to see how the game is coming along, while also giving developer 343 Industries a chance to look for bugs it might have missed. Players have started to encounter one specific glitch in the game, but it’s actually a pretty amusing one. Apparently, when players use a Dynamo Grenade on a wet floor sign, it results in tons of additional wet floor signs spawning. It seems that the glitch is a common one, as social media has been inundated with images of wet floor signs in Halo Infinite!

A video of the glitch can be found in the Tweet from @nickmckay15 embedded below.

It’s impossible to say for sure what might have caused this glitch, but clearly fans are having a lot of fun with it; there’s even fan art of Master Chief buried under wet floor signs! In all likelihood, 343 Industries will fix the bug before the game launches later this year, so fans will just have to enjoy it while it lasts. That would be a shame, however, as some fans have actually been asking to see these multiplying floor signs added as part of an official game mode!

Hopefully these technical previews will give 343 Industries the feedback it needs to deliver the experience Halo fans are expecting this year. To say that there’s a lot of hype around Halo Infinite would be a massive understatement, and fans are all too eager to see if Xbox can deliver an experience that lives up to the franchise’s best. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved, as well as the original Xbox. For fans that have been with the series since the beginning, a great new Halo game would be the perfect way to celebrate.

Halo Infinite will release December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Halo Infinite? Have you encountered this glitch in the technical preview? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!