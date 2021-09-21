Halo Infinite Technical Preview Invitations Have Been Sent Out

This weekend, Xbox will be holding a new technical preview for Halo Infinite. Fans of the series had the opportunity to qualify for the preview by registering for a Halo Insider profile, and now it seems that invitations have been sent out for those selected. The preview will take place September 23rd through the 26th, and September 30th through October 3rd. An image of the invitation was shared on Twitter by The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, and states that fans will be notified how to download the pre-release build “in the next few days via email and Waypoint message.”

An image of the invitation can be found in the Tweet from Keighley embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The technical preview should give players an idea of what to expect from Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer, while helping developer 343 Industries look for any major issues that might come up. It’s a safe bet that the team will be working as long as possible to make sure that the game offers the kind of experience fans are expecting, but with just a few months to go until launch, things should be shaping up nicely.

Halo Infinite is poised to be the biggest game of the year for Xbox. There’s a lot of hype surrounding the game, and a lot of fans will be eager to see if the wait was worth it. The title was originally meant to launch alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S last year, but it was delayed to give 343 Industries more time to get it right. The original Halo will be celebrating its 20th anniversary just a few weeks before Halo Infinite‘s launch, and a strong new entry would help fans remember why they fell in love with the series in the first place. Hopefully the technical preview will be an omen of good things to come!

Halo Infinite will release December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Halo Infinite? Did you get an invitation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!