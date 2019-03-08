‘Halo’ Invades ‘Jump Force’ With This Master Chief Mod

Mods are beautiful and we can never get enough of them here at ComicBook. With Jump Force bringing its Shonen adventure to gamers, some fans have been brainstorming what other characters they’d like to see crash this universe and thanks to one modder, Halo is up to the task!

According to modder Onifox, the mod itself replaces “Ryo Saeba’s entire appearance and weapons with Master Chief in his Halo 3 design, along with the Magnum, Shotgun, Rocket Launcher, Brute Shot, Gravity Hammer, and Warthog.”

With Jump Force already out and Halo Infinite on the horizon, it’s kind of perfect as far as blends go. Would it ever happen naturally? Well, no but that’s the beauty of fan-made mods — anything is possible when it comes to creative tampering.

Interested in trying out this mod yourself on PC? You can download it right here.

As for the game itself, Jump Force is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Though it had a lot of potential, it didn’t seem to quite meet fan standards. For us here at ComicBook, we unfortunately felt that the experience didn’t hit the right notes with anime fans.

“No matter which way you slice it, Jump Force isn’t the game fans dreamed it would be upon its announcement, but it will excite anime fans who’ve got a thing for 3D fighters,” reads a snippet from our full review. “If you can see past its abysmal story mode and questionable animation, Jump Force clearly put its focus on fighting. The battles can be crisp, dynamic, and challenging enough to keep those invested coming back. However, as soon as a victor is crowned, Jump Force goes back to being a shonen spectacle with a shocking lack of substance.”

