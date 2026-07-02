New Halo MMO From Xbox Reportedly Leaked

A new Halo MMO from Xbox in the vein of Destiny has reportedly leaked. As you may know, the original developer and creator of the Halo series was Bungie, which made the mainline Halo games from Halo: Combat Evolved to Halo 3. And then 343 Industries — now known as Halo Studios — took over after Bungie and Xbox separated. From here, Bungie went on to make another sci-fi first-person shooter like Halo, but turned it into an MMO. This game was Destiny. Now, we are coming full circle, as according to a new rumor, Xbox is set to copy Destiny and make a similar-style MMO for Halo.

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The new rumor comes from two sources. The more noteworthy of these two sources is Technical Halo, which claims — citing a trusted source — that a Halo MMOFPS prototype is real, and began the prototype process “a few years ago.” And as of a few months ago, this prototype still exists. This new rumor follows a previous rumor from last month, from an anonymous source, that elaborated on this MMO project.

More Details on Halo MMO

According to a previous rumor, only a small amount of development has been done on the game, which remains mostly in the conceptual stage. Some gameplay has been built around it, but not much, partially because the full idea has yet to be approved. In other words, it’s being prototyped like the rumor above claims.

This same previous rumor claimed the idea was originally pitched by Obsidian Entertainment to Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss at the time, but while the idea was approved to be prototyped, Obsidian was not put on it. The rumor notes a different, unidentified team was put on it, which may suggest it’s not Halo Studios either. Whatever the case, it’s claimed you play as a soldier similar to Halo: ODST, completing various quests across different planets. There will also be PvP, dungeons, and raids. The rumor describes the game as “Destiny 2 but in the Halo universe.”

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. While we now have more than one source saying the same thing, neither source is a prolific leaker or a very reliable insider with an established track record, though Technical Halo has had a few leaks in the past. On top of this, even if this information is accurate, it’s subject to change. If this game is in the prototype stage, there’s no guarantee it will graduate to a full-blown production, let alone see the light of day and release.

All of that said, and as always, Halo and Xbox fans can drop into the comment section or join the ongoing video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.