‘Halo’ TV Series May Change Character Ethnicities And Details From The Games

Showtime’s upcoming and ambitious Halo TV series may take some creative liberty in adapting the popular first-person shooter series to the TV screen, or at least that’s what 343 Industries — the developer of the video game franchise since Bungie left it behind — has suggested during a recent panel at Reboot Develop. More specifically, 343 Industries’ Executive Producer, Kiki Wolfkill, talked about the Showtime series at one point, noting it’s respecting the canon established by the video games, but that doesn’t mean it won’t tweak things.

According to Wolfkill, while in the games we never see Master Chief’s face, this may change in the TV series, which would seemingly ruin the mystique of the character, but also may make relating to the faceless Spartan easier.

The producer also notes that smaller details — like, specific locations, dates, and character ethnic ties — may change depending on what makes more practical sense. That said, the producer and the team working on the series “want to respect the fans and what they love about the IP,” which seems to suggest drastic changes are off the table.

Wolfkill is well aware there will be no pleasing everyone, and that some people will be upset with the changes made, but the series’ is not simply focusing on making everyone happy, but doing what’s right by the nine episode series. In other words, making sure it’s good TV.

As you may know, details on the TV adaptation are still pretty scarce, but we do know it’s Showtime’s “most ambitious series ever” and has been gestating in some form of development since 2014. That said, it’s been plagued with set-backs and shake-ups, and there’s a lot of uncertainty over whether or not the series will ever see the light of day.

The series takes place in the same universe as the video games and will dramatize the 26th century conflict between humanity and the Covenant with a mix of personal stories interwoven into a narrative of a larger conflict.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word when the series will release or when we can expect to see our first look at it.

