Halo TV Show Moving to Paramount+ Was for the Best, According to Showtime

In case you missed it, the long-gestating Halo television show that was once set to premiere on Showtime ended up moving to the streaming service Paramount+, previously known as CBS All Access, earlier this year. During a recent TCA panel, Showtime indicated that the move was for the best for all involved with Paramount+ ending up with the Halo Show and Showtime getting The Man Who Fell to Earth, which was previously being developed for Paramount+.

"Look, we love Halo, and we have great affection for it, and [Paramount+ is] a good fit, because we continue on as the studio so we're going to be intimately involved with the creative and the production of it," Showtime Networks President of Entertainment Jana Winograde said at the panel, according to GameSpot. "But the truth is that it was always a bit of an outlier for us in terms of its fit in the Showtime universe. We did an amazing job of imbuing into the series, the character drama that we're so well known for. But at the end of the day, it is a big, broad, big-tent show. So when Paramount+ came into being, it really was a natural fit there."

"We started developing Halo seven years ago when there was no Paramount+ or even the glimmer of an idea about it," said Showtime Networks' other President of Entertainment Gary Levine at the same panel, "and it was always a bit of an odd fit, you know? What is Showtime doing taking a video game--a first-person shooter video game--and putting it in their dramas?"

Halo Infinite, the latest and greatest title in the video game franchise, is now set to release on December 8th for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. The upcoming Halo television series at one point had an expected release window of 2021, but that has slipped to 2022 and there is no definitive release date for it to land on Paramount+. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo TV show right here.

