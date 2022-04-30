New Halo Game Teased by Xbox Insider

✖

According to a well-known Xbox insider, a new Halo game is already in the works at 343 Industries. Whether this game is the next proper Halo game or a spin-off, the brief report doesn't say. It seems too early for 343 Industries to be pivoting to the next proper Halo game. If it is, it's not a good sign for Halo Infinite and its long-term support. That said, while it's unlikely this mystery game is the next proper Halo experience, it could be a collaboration project.

In 2015, 343 Industries' Halo 5: Guardians shipped. Halo Infinite didn't release until 2021, six years later. Between this though, 343 Industries collaborated with Creative Assembly on Halo Wars 2, Halo Wars: Definitive Edition with Behaviour Interactive, Halo Recruit with Endeavor One, and Halo: Fireteam Raven with Play Mechanix and Endeavor One. In other words, 343 Industries experiments a lot with Halo in-between mainline releases and usually picks collaborative partners for these projects. Given the number of recent spin-offs in relation to the number of recent mainline games, it's more likely this is a spin-off, but the rumor doesn't say one way or another.

As for the rumor, it comes the way of Jez Corden who made the claim during a recent episode of the Xbox Two podcast. Corden has been both on the mark and off it in the past, but he's generally held as reputable and reliable.

"I'm pretty sure 343 is working on another Halo project that isn't Halo Infinite. I'm fairly sure. Not 100 percent," said Corden. As you can see, there's some doubt from Corden himself, which means this should be taken with an additional grain of salt than the one it normally would be taken with as a rumor/report.

At the moment of publishing, no relevant party has commented on this rumor. This is very unlikely to change, but we will monitor the situation in case it does so we can update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on not just Halo and Halo Infinite, but all of the latest on all things Xbox, click here.