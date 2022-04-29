Starfield Rumor Leaks MMO Spin-Off Game

✖

According to a new rumor, a second Starfield game is in development at Bethesda and Xbox, presumably for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and possibly Xbox One as well. As for the rumor, it comes the way of Skullzi over on Twitter. Taking to the social media platform, the YouTuber relayed word that they are "fairly certain" that Bethesda is working on a standalone MMORPG set in the Starfield universe. Adding to this, the Youtuber claims the game is set during the "Colony Wars" twenty years before the events of the single-player game coming out this year. The YouTuber cautions Xbox fans by noting this is, at least partially, speculation, but also claims they have "evidence" to back the claim up.

"I am fairly certain Bethesda is working on a standalone Starfield MMORPG right now, and the game will be set during the 'Colony Wars' 20 years before the single-player game takes place. I have evidence to back this up," said Skullzi.

Skullzi has been adamant they aren't an insider or leaker and that everything they relay and speculate over is based on rumors they've heard behind the scenes from other sources.

That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Previous rumors relayed by Skullzi have been endorsed by reliable sources, but not this one in particular, and even if it was, it wouldn't change the fact that nothing here is official and even if it's accurate it's subject to change. If it is true though, it tells you everything you need to know about Starfield, as Xbox wouldn't greenlight a spin-off MMO if it wasn't supremely confident in the core product.

Starfield is set to release worldwide on November 11, 2022 via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on not just Starfield, but all things Xbox, click here.