Hand of Fate 2 Dealing the Cards On Nintendo Switch Next Week

The original Hand of Fate was one of the biggest surprises on the indie gaming front when it released a while back, with over 2.5 million downloads and a plethora of fans that got addicted to its hybrid card-dealing/role-playing adventure gameplay. The sequel performed just as admirably when it came out last year, enthralling PS4, Xbox One and PC owners to no end.

But now it’s time for Nintendo Switch owners to get a turn. Defiant Development, the developers behind the series, has announced that Hand of Fate 2 will lay down the cards on the Nintendo Switch on July 17. It’s going for $19.99 but there’s a pre-order option available where you can save ten percent off by buying it early through the Nintendo eShop.

For those of you unfamiliar with the game, Hand of Fate 2 mixes together strategic card-playing with battles against dangerous enemies. You play each game out against a mysterious stranger (who’s back for revenge after you defeated him in the first game) and each round takes you to a new battlefield with various conditions and enemies that need to be taken down. As you progress, you’ll be able to use cards to your advantage in the hopes of taking down your rival player once and for all.

The game has gotten a strong response on both the Steam and console storefronts, with positive feedback from players that can’t get enough of it. So it shouldn’t be a shock if the Switch version follows suit, winning over its owners in spades.

Morgan Jaffit, who serves as director for Defiant Development, noted the following about the Switch version: “We’ve been careful not to tip our hand about this news until now, but our team is thrilled to finally announce Hand of Fate 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch. We are very much looking forward to seeing fans having the opportunity to take the game on the go with this exciting new platform.”

Here’s hoping that its sales continue to go through the roof. That way, we’re guaranteed another go-around with Hand of Fate 3 in the future. Fingers crossed?

Check out the trailer above and prepare to attain a killer hand! If you can’t wait for the Switch version, Hand of Fate 2 is also available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.