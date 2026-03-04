New Fallout Remaster Speculation Ends in Heartbreak

New speculation tied to a remaster of a past Fallout game has unfortunately ended in disappointment. Over the past few months, calls for either Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas to get the remaster treatment have been growing louder and louder, primarily thanks to the release of Fallout Season 2 on Prime Video. And while reports have indicated that Fallout remasters are indeed on the way, one developer’s recent announcement that seemed to tease as much wasn’t related to the franchise at all.

In a recent post online, studio Iron Galaxy shared the “Please Stand By” image that has been seen frequently throughout various Fallout games. Upon sharing this picture, the conclusion that many drew is that Iron Galaxy was toiling away on a remaster of Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas, which would make sense given that the company has worked on plenty of remasters in the past. Iron Galaxy ended up responding to the speculation soon after, saying that many within the studio are Fallout fans themselves, which has resulted in the iconic picture simply being used ahead of its monthly meetings. As such, the image has nothing to do with Iron Galaxy working on the Fallout series.

“There is nothing to see here,” Iron Galaxy said in response. “We use that slide every month and [it] has nothing to do with anything Fallout being worked on. As you can imagine, we love Fallout, too. Now pardon us as we retreat back into our vault.”

Does This End Hope for a Fallout Remaster?

Although Iron Galaxy clearly isn’t working on a Fallout remaster at the moment, that doesn’t mean that one isn’t being created somewhere. As mentioned, plenty of credible leaks and reports have pointed to a remaster of Fallout 3, in particular, coming about in the future. If this does happen, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Bethesda partner with Virtuos on the project, since it assisted on last year’s release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

As for a Fallout: New Vegas remaster, this is also said to be happening, but it’s much further down the road. A New Vegas remaster has been the most requested by many fans, as the Fallout spin-off has arguably become the most popular game in the entire series. Although we’ll likely get this recreation of New Vegas one day, it likely won’t happen for a couple more years.

