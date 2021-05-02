Harry Potter Fan Brings Hogwarts to Valheim

✖

One of the more popular aspects of the video game Valheim is the fact that players can build lodgings and the like within it, which of course has led to a Minecraft-like explosion of various pop culture locales and things being built. One Harry Potter fan has even taken it upon themselves to recreate Hogwarts, the wizarding school that serves as the setting for much of the franchise's plot. It's far from complete, but what Reddit user Zabore has built so far is immediately recognizable and looks pretty good for the limitations that Valheim's systems impose.

Of the various structures, the most "yup, that is definitely from the Harry Potter franchise" one of them all is the obvious Quidditch field. The way in which it appeared in the movies is extremely distinct, and Zabore has more or less recreated it perfectly. Other iconic locations like Hagrid's hut and the Great Hall also feature. You can check out all of what Zabore has created so far, which they shared to Reddit recently, below:

Here is how developer Iron Gate Studio describes Valheim, if you are somehow not familiar:

"A battle-slain warrior, the Valkyries have ferried your soul to Valheim, the tenth Norse world. Besieged by creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods, you are the newest custodian of the primordial purgatory, tasked with slaying Odin’s ancient rivals and bringing order to Valheim."

Valheim is currently available in Early Access on PC via Steam for $19.99. Per the developer, it is expected to remain in Early Access for at least a year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Viking PC video game right here.

What do you think about the Harry Potter x Valheim fan creation? Have you been playing the popular video game yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T GameSpot]