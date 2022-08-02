New Haunted Chocolatier Screenshot Shared by Stardew Valley Creator

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has today revealed a new screenshot from his next game which is entitled Haunted Chocolatier. Barone announced Haunted Chocolatier near the end of 2021 via a new trailer that gave fans an idea of what the game will be like to play. And while it seems like the project might not be releasing any time soon, Barone has now given eager fans something new to cling to in the interim.

Revealed via his personal Twitter account, Barone showed off this new image from Haunted Chocolatier. The screenshot itself doesn't contain a whole lot of note and simply sees what looks to be the player character standing in a manor of some sort. This location contains a bookshelf, some barrels, and two quirky-looking statues of owls. Barone himself also didn't provide any further context for the image, but that didn't prevent fans from getting greatly excited. At the time of this writing, this simple screenshot from Haunted Chocolatier has roughly 4,000 retweets and well over 30,000 likes.

"So far, I've been having fun working on this game. There are so many possibilities." Barone said in a message when first announcing Haunted Chocolatier. "With Stardew Valley, I felt somewhat constrained, because I was working within an established tradition. I don't regret that at all, but there's always been a part of me that wanted to go 'unleashed'. I believe this will be a good opportunity, but I haven't even gotten to the good stuff yet. I've been mostly working on the 'meat and potatoes' of the game so far. But what really brings a game to life is the spice, the sauce. And I haven't really gotten to the sauce yet. That's coming. [...] But there is a ton of content I still need to make. So, please understand that it will be a while before this game is done. I'm going to be working on it as much as I can, though."

At this point in time, the only thing we really know about Haunted Chocolatier is that, well, Barone is actively working on the game constantly. A release window hasn't been finalized whatsoever, but we do know that it should come to PC whenever it does arrive.

Does this new screenshot from Haunted Chocolatier do anything to excite you about the game? And when do you think that Barone will actually release this project? Give me your own thoughts either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.