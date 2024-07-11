Zombie Shooter Hellbreach: Vegas Gets a Release Date

Developers Infinity Ape Studios and publisher Iceberg Interactive have just recently sent their upcoming wave-based first-person shooter for multiplayer zombie game into the last stages of Early Access, indicating that people looking forward to the game wouldn’t have to wait much longer for its full release. Now, the teams bringing the game to life have announced Hellbreach: Vegas for an August 14th release.

In Hellbreach: Vegas, players explore eight maps on a whistlestop tour of the titular city’s most iconic locations and memorable locales – from the glamorous casinos to the shotgun wedding Love Chapels and even Area 51, all while fighting hordes of zombies when and where they can. At launch five game modes will be available, including a brand-new mode called Nightmare for players ready to truly test themselves against zombies…virtually, at least.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, Hellbreach: Vegas has earned a “Mostly Positive” review score thus far during its early access period, with the recent reviews taking it up a level to a “Very Positive” review score on Steam. Many of the reviews consistently compare the upcoming game to Call of Duty: Zombies, filling a gap that players have sought a filler for from the franchise for a long time now – a purely zombie-focused game, not just including zombies as a game mode. Despite some negative aspects mentioned in the reviews, what’s nice to see is the one-man developer team, Ash, responding to concerns and thanking players for giving the game a try and assuring them their feedback is heard.

Additional features for the game include:

Play the game of chance

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, so you might as well play the slots! Run the ‘Win A Weapon’ machine for a wide variety of weapons, or try your chances on our ‘Spin A Boost’ for a power-up. Not done winning? Give the ‘Bag A Prize’ or ‘Rand A Bang’ machines a shot. Are you just looking to unlock those awesome cosmetics? Play our ‘Pull A Skull’ Machine for a chance to increase your end-game payout.

Explore the possibilities

Endure endless rounds in our ‘Survive’ mode to see demon bodies pile up and go for a high score. Looking for something more confined? Play on a challenging smaller version of the map in ‘Trapped’. Alternatively, just looking to hone your marksmanship? Try ‘Gun Pro’ instead to train your accuracy with every weapon type.

Features