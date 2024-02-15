Zombie Game Inspired by Left 4 Dead and Call of Duty Zombies Gets Release Date and New Playtest

A new zombie game that takes inspiration from titles like Left 4 Dead and Call of Duty's Zombies mode is releasing into early access in March, and ahead of that Steam release, players have the chance to try it out ahead of time. That game is called Hellbreach: Vegas, and you'll be able to play it for free during a limited-time playtest starting on February 21st. The game itself will be out on March 11th, developer Infinity Ape Studios said this week.

While Infinity Ape Studios is developing the game with Iceberg Interactive publishing, Hellbreach: Vegas is actually another story of a one-person dev team. The developer behind the game goes by Ash, and while you may have gotten to play it before in previous playtests if it's been on your radar, this next one happening in February will be your last chance to go hands on with the game before it releases in early access.

What Is Hellbreach: Vegas?

Having a game inspired by Call of Duty's Zombies mode and the Left 4 Dead games is encouraging, but those two games aren't exactly very much like one another apart from the zombies connection. So, what does Hellbreach: Vegas look like?

The enemies in the game are technically considered demons instead of just being called zombies, but the intent is the same regardless of what you call them. Players can play by themselves or in groups of up to four total and have to take on waves of demons by using weapons and other resources acquired via cash you get from slaying the demons themselves. The game favors ranged weapons with 19 different guns planned for early access, but it's also got three melee weapons and perks to choose from.

In that way, it's a lot like Call of Duty's Zombies mode as each round gets progressively more difficult than the last. Similar to the Mystery Box which spits out a random weapon or other pieces of equipment, Hellbreach: Vegas has slot machines for players to try their hand at in exchange for similar rewards.

If you want to be considered for the next playtest to see if it's worth checking out once the early access release rolls around, you can sign up for the final playtest via the game's Steam page. No price has been set yet, but the early access price will differ from the full version. Ash explained that and more in regards to the game's early access plans in the Steam listing for Hellbreach: Vegas.

"I've opted to release the game in Early Access to create room to polish it to your taste, finalise maps, and implement community feedback. At this stage, Hellbreach has a full gameplay loop and plenty of hours of fun for you, however with this Early Access period I hope to realise its full potential. Additionally, since Hellbreach is an online game, it'll remain an ongoing journey for me in which I dedicate myself to shaping the game and making it a great experience for both solo players and for friend groups looking for a new shooter."

Hellbreach: Vegas is scheduled to release in early access on March 11th through Steam.