Helldivers 2 Brings Back Automatons, New Update Releases

In a development that shouldn't come as much of a surprise to Hellidvers 2 players, the Automatons are back. The last Major Order tasked players with eradicating the robots entirely, and according to Super Earth, players successfully completed that mission this week. A new update from those in charge, however, confirms that the Automaton forces players were facing were just a part of the larger army which has now launched an assault on Helldiver-occupied planets. This same lore update happens to coincide with an actual game update, too, complete with its own set of patch notes, but it's not an update that's adding anything new for players to use against the robots or anything like that.

Helldivers 2 creators Arrowhead Game Studios warned players of the renewed Automaton threat on Tuesday as the robots were spotted attacking planets that Helldivers 2 players just worked to liberate. Players can of course follow the new orders to try to fend off those attacks, but it's unknown now if saving those planets its entirely possible or if losing them is a guaranteed part of the game's evolving meta narrative.

"Somehow, the Automatons returned," the announcement from the studio said. "As suspected all along, the previous Bot force was merely a vanguard. A massive fleet has now begun an assault of Cyberstan and the surrounding planets. Helldivers, hold back this unprovoked invasion. The fight continues!"

Outside of that narrative update, the game also got a set of patch notes for a Tuesday morning patch. Among other things, it includes an acknowledgement of buggy fire damage, though a fix hasn't been implemented yet.

Helldivers 2 Patch Notes

Gameplay

We have updated the stats UI for weapons to take into account any explosive damage done by them. This is to give weapons that do damage with explosive projectiles a more fair representation in the UI. Most notably affected is the PLAS-1 Scorcher.

Fixes

Crash fixes

Fixed some crashes that occurred when deploying to mission.

Fixed some crashes that occurred during extraction and right after it.

Fixed crashes that could occur if the squad deployed a large amount of support weapons.

Fixed various crashes that could occur during gameplay.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using heat based weapons.

Fixed crashes which could occur if a player died while using the jetpack.

Fixed crash which could occur when large volumes of enemies were present.

Fixed crash which could occur when the player picked up a snowball.

Fixed crash which could occur when completing an objective.

Other Fixes

Fixed hang that could occur while navigating the social menu.

Picking up Medals and Super Credits will no longer lock the player in place.

Known Issues

Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play: