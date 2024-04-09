Helldivers 2 Brings Back Automatons, New Update Releases
Helldivers 2's Automatons are back and ready to fight.
In a development that shouldn't come as much of a surprise to Hellidvers 2 players, the Automatons are back. The last Major Order tasked players with eradicating the robots entirely, and according to Super Earth, players successfully completed that mission this week. A new update from those in charge, however, confirms that the Automaton forces players were facing were just a part of the larger army which has now launched an assault on Helldiver-occupied planets. This same lore update happens to coincide with an actual game update, too, complete with its own set of patch notes, but it's not an update that's adding anything new for players to use against the robots or anything like that.
Helldivers 2 creators Arrowhead Game Studios warned players of the renewed Automaton threat on Tuesday as the robots were spotted attacking planets that Helldivers 2 players just worked to liberate. Players can of course follow the new orders to try to fend off those attacks, but it's unknown now if saving those planets its entirely possible or if losing them is a guaranteed part of the game's evolving meta narrative.
"Somehow, the Automatons returned," the announcement from the studio said. "As suspected all along, the previous Bot force was merely a vanguard. A massive fleet has now begun an assault of Cyberstan and the surrounding planets. Helldivers, hold back this unprovoked invasion. The fight continues!"
Outside of that narrative update, the game also got a set of patch notes for a Tuesday morning patch. Among other things, it includes an acknowledgement of buggy fire damage, though a fix hasn't been implemented yet.
Helldivers 2 Patch Notes
Gameplay
- We have updated the stats UI for weapons to take into account any explosive damage done by them. This is to give weapons that do damage with explosive projectiles a more fair representation in the UI. Most notably affected is the PLAS-1 Scorcher.
Fixes
Crash fixes
- Fixed some crashes that occurred when deploying to mission.
- Fixed some crashes that occurred during extraction and right after it.
- Fixed crashes that could occur if the squad deployed a large amount of support weapons.
- Fixed various crashes that could occur during gameplay.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when using heat based weapons.
- Fixed crashes which could occur if a player died while using the jetpack.
- Fixed crash which could occur when large volumes of enemies were present.
- Fixed crash which could occur when the player picked up a snowball.
- Fixed crash which could occur when completing an objective.
Other Fixes
- Fixed hang that could occur while navigating the social menu.
- Picking up Medals and Super Credits will no longer lock the player in place.
Known Issues
Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:
- Player cannot navigate to the search results from the Search Bar in the Social Menu.
- Player name may show up blank on the other player's friend list.
- Friend Request cannot be accepted when the requesting player changed their username before the request was accepted.
- Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.
- Players cannot unfriend players befriended via friend code.
- Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.
- Damage-over-time effects may only apply when dealt by the host.
- Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.
- Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.
- Certain weapons like the Sickle cannot shoot through foliage.
- Scopes on some weapons such as the Anti-Materiel Rifle are slightly misaligned.
- Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.
- Spear's targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies.
- Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
- Explosions do not break your limbs (except for when you fly into a rock).
- Area around Automaton Detector Tower makes blue stratagems such as the hellbomb bounce and be repelled when trying to call them down close to the tower.
- Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.