Helldivers 2 Mechs Cause Login Issues After Players Rush to Try Them Out

After tons of teases about Helldivers 2 mechs and players being tasked with liberating a planet before they could actually use the new exosuits, mechs have finally been deployed in the game. Helldivers 2 players got their mechs on Friday after successfully repelling the Automaton forces from Tien Kwan with the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit now part of the arsenal of many Stratagems players can call in during their missions. Unfortunately for those who have been looking forward to the arrival of the mechs in Helldivers 2, the addition of the exosuits has brought about the familiar login issue popups as players rushed into the game to experience them firsthand.

The latest update on the mechs was shared by the Helldivers 2 socials on Friday with Arrowhead Game Studios informing all Helldivers out there that they'd successfully liberated Tien Kwan. Production of the mechs was back on as a result, and players found that they could call them in right away after getting into the game (assuming they could actually get in).

How to Use Mechs in Helldivers 2

You did it, Helldivers. Thanks to your determination, Tien Kwan stands strong and free. pic.twitter.com/GC1rPmI30C — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 8, 2024

So, the mechs are in Helldivers 2 now, but how do you actually use them? Like other powerful armaments and resources players use in missions, these mechs are part of the game's collection of Stratagems players must first unlock before bringing them on an excursion. Given that they're the first post-launch Stratagem and have the potential to be quite powerful, the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit is a Stratagem that you have to level up a bit for before you can unlock it.

The EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit in Helldivers 2 is unlocked at Level 25 for 20,000 Requisition credits which makes them the most expensive Stratagem in the game. The mechs in Helldivers 2 are outfitted with "a rocket launcher and a heavy machine gun" which makes them most like the EXO-44 Walker from the first Helldivers game. The code to use them in-game after you've equipped them for a mission is left, down, right, up, left, down, down in case you want to start practicing ahead of time to make sure your mechs are called in as quickly as possible.

Helldivers, thanks to your service, Tien Kwan has been liberated 🫡



Heavily-armored, rocket-launching exo-suits are ready for deployment. Stratagem input code: ⇦ ⇩ ⇨ ⇧ ⇦ ⇩ ⇩ pic.twitter.com/3kPxWyLe49 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 8, 2024

Helldivers 2 Experiences Server Issues Due to Mechs

Given the success of Helldivers 2 so far, however, it shouldn't be much of a surprise to see that some server issues were associated with the mechs. The EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit is working just fine itself in-game, but players are having troubles getting into the game in the first place now that everyone wants to see the mechs in action. Given that the mechs dropped on a Friday when many people were still at work and the game still had issues, Helldivers 2 players may want to prepare themselves for further login issues this week.

"Hey everyone! We are aware of an issue with players not being able to get into the game," Helldivers 2 dev Mikael said over in the game's Discord when the server issues were first notice.d This happened when the Combat Walkers became available. People rushed to get it and it overwhelmed our Backend. We are working to fix it as soon as we can. We want you to enjoy the Mech as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!"