Helldivers 2 Release Date Revealed

Today's Sony State of Play gave fans new looks at already-announced PlayStation games. The big ticket game at the show was Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth; however, that was far from the only game that made an impact at the event. Helldivers 2 was announced back in May and got its big gameplay showcase over the summer, but we haven't heard much about it since other than learning that it was delayed out of 2023. Today, the game made a grand return to the stage to share even more gameplay and finally give fans a firm release date. Helldivers 2 launches on PlayStation 5 and PC on February 8, 2024.

Helldivers 2 Gameplay Showcase

The release date was the big news from the Helldivers 2 team, but the extended look at one of the game's missions gave us a good idea of what to expect. The footage starts with Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt detailing the map screen players will select missions on from the bridge of their ship. It looks like there are a ton of planets that players will be able to explore, though that's not the focus of the mission.

Once the team of four lands on the hostile planet, they engage some alien monsters before encountering a massive version of the beasts. This Bile Titan proves to be a major challenge, almost immediately killing one of the players with its acid breath. The first Helldivers was known for having very tough combat, so it's good to see that the sequel is keeping that up. One of the team members even died from friendly fire, which is something the team has been continually talking up since announcing the game.

It's hard to get a good idea about how the different weapons and enemy types will interact with each other from clips like this one. There's not enough info there to be able to pick apart the differences in weapons. That said, once the mission is over, Pilestedt does mention that you'll be able to upgrade your character's loadout and ship with new gear. Again, they don't really get into specifics with this video, but Helldivers 2 looks to have quite a bit of variety in its gameplay.

Helldivers 2 Pre-orders

(Photo: Arrowhead Game Studios)

Currently, Helldivers 2 hasn't announced any rewards for pre-ordering. That said, the release date reveal trailer at Sony's State of Play did end with an announcement that pre-orders will go live on September 22. With them specifically calling that out and the game being driven by loot, it would make sense for the developers at Arrowhead Game Studios to include some handy pre-order bonuses. If that's something you're interested in, make sure to keep an eye on Arrowhead's social media channels on September 22. If there's anything to announce, it will undoubtedly be there.

Helldivers 2 is set to launch on February 8, 2024, on PlayStation 5 and PC.