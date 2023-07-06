New Helldivers 2 Gameplay Footage Revealed by PlayStation

PlayStation has today revealed new gameplay footage from Helldivers 2, which is one of its biggest upcoming exclusives for 2023. First revealed at the end of May as part of the PlayStation Showcase, a sequel to 2015's Helldivers was finally confirmed to be in development at Arrowhead Game Studios. At the time of this reveal, only snippets of Helldivers 2 in action happened to be shown off. Now, a more extensive look at the co-op shooter's gameplay has been highlighted in a new video.

Shared on PlayStation's official YouTube channel, roughly three minutes of gameplay from Helldivers 2 was today let loose. In general, this video looks to give prospective players a broad overview of how Helldivers 2 works, specifically in regard to combat. As such, the latest trailer for the game reveals a number of weapons, enemies, and other features that will be found in the shooter. It also happens to show off a handful of various environments, all of which look quite gorgeous when running on PS5 and PC. Despite not having as much name recognition as PlayStation's other upcoming exclusives, Helldivers 2 looks like it's going to be an impressive title for Sony.

You can get a look at this Helldivers 2 gameplay video for yourself below:

Currently, Helldivers 2 doesn't have a release date, but it is known to be arriving at some point in 2023. The game is slated to come to PlayStation 5, and unlike other PlayStation exclusives, will also be launching in tandem on PC via Steam. To learn more about Helldivers 2, you can check out the game's official description courtesy of PlayStation here:

"Step into the boots of the Helldivers, an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty, and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest, and most explosive tools in the galaxy. Helldivers don't go planet side without proper backup, but it's up to you to decide how and when to call it in. Not only do you have a host of superpowered primary weapons and customizable loadouts, you also have the ability to call on stratagems during play.