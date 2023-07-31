Helldivers 2's Release Date May Have Leaked

Earlier today, Helldivers 2 popped up on the ESRB website, showing fans that the game has been given an "M" rating for "Blood and Gore" and "Intense Violence." However, that's not the only news that fans got today, as a new leak came out around the ESRB posting that revealed the game's potential release date. Now, just like any other leak, you need to take this with a hefty dose of skepticism until developer Arrowhead Game Studios makes an official announcement. That said, with today's ESRB post, the leak claiming Helldivers 2 will be out in October looks plausible.

The original ESRB post was first spotted by Reddit, and Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson came out soon after with a post claiming that they had received info about Helldivers 2's release date. Again, this needs to be taken with a grain of salt, but Henderson has successfully leaked quite a few things in the past. That doesn't make it true, but it's a bit more likely given his track record.

Plus, an October launch would line up quite nicely with the ESRB post going up today. It's not quite an exact science, but knowing Helldivers 2 has officially been rated means it's probably gearing up for a release sometime in the near future. That said, PlayStation is releasing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on October 20, so Sony might want to space out its first-party games a bit more. While the two games don't fall into similar genres, most companies like to space their games out a little more. Considering how relatively light November currently is for PlayStation, the console maker might decide to release Helldivers 2 in that month instead, assuming it comes out in 2023.

Either way, Helldivers 2 looks to be one of Sony's stronger releases of the year. The first game was a solid shoot 'em up, and the team at Arrowhead Game Studios has built on that foundation while broadening the scope. If they team is able to nail the new perspective while still delivering the hardcore action the first Helldivers is known for, they'll have another hit on the books.