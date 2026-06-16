New Helldivers 2 Update Is One of the Biggest of 2026, Here Are the Patch Notes

An enormous new update for Helldivers 2 has today been released across all platforms. In recent months, developer Arrowhead Game Studios has been receiving quite a bit of pushback from Helldivers 2 players. Many have expressed disappointment with the game’s direction, specifically when it comes to balance changes that Arrowhead has continued to make over time. Now, the studio is looking to address these complaints in a big way with the latest update for the co-op shooter.

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Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, Helldivers 2 update 6.3.0 makes hundreds of changes to the game at once. The vast majority of these tweaks are tied to balancing overhauls that have impacted just about every aspect of Helldivers 2. From weapons to enemies and stratagems, the stats for many of the most prominent elements of the game have now been refined in some manner. These changes have been made in tandem with a variety of bug fixes as well.

In terms of new content, Arrowhead has prominently added a Control Center terminal that better informs players of the ongoing Campaigns that are taking place. This puts the large-scale galactic battle that Helldivers are taking part in more front and center and allows players to better track the status of current orders. Beyond this, Arrowhead has also brought a new biome into Helldivers 2 that should provide some additional variety in terms of play spaces.

To see everything that has been done to Helldivers 2 with today’s new update, you can view the full patch notes for yourself below.

Balancing

General balance changes

Vehicle armor and enemies AP rebalance

Super Earth vehicles now have more accurate Armor values (Bastion gets heavy armor, exosuits a mix of heavy and medium armor, ballistic shield heavy armor).

Some enemies have received increased armor penetration values so they can deal with the vehicles, but not all. There will be a lot of smaller enemies and explosions that won’t be able to hurt something like the Bastion or the Exo Suits (scavengers, Automatons small arms fire, hunters, small to medium obstacle explosions, cyborg small arms etc).

But there are still a lot in the enemies arsenal that can hurt you (and also important is that a lot of YOUR arsenal now has a harder time hurting your own vehicles).

Some enemies have had their durable damage reduced

There are too many changes to properly list, so we ask you to play and tell us how it feels. The intent is the following The Bastion tank should feel “tankier” and ignore small attacks, withstand more medium attacks and its survivability against heavy attacks should be unchanged The Exo Suits have a similar change as the Bastion tank in terms of ignoring more small attacks and withstanding medium attacks better. The increase in health should overall make it feel a bit more tanky even against heavy attacks. The FRV has received an increase in health that will make it handle medium attacks similar to before, but be able to withstand heavy attacks better granting better survivability. The Ballistic Shield should feel like it can ignore small attacks and handle medium attacks better.



Sentry health rebalance

Increased the health of all sentries by 100% to compensate for the general damage increase of enemies vs vehicles. We have previously increased durable damage on a lot of enemies and since sentries are durable they have lost some of their utility. We didn’t want them to become squishier, this change should improve their versatility on the battlefield.



Reloading improvements

Improvements to make reloading more responsive, part of this is allowing reloading while dodge diving, also remembering the reload state better so if you’re ragdolled while reloading you will continue it when regaining control.

Introduced the concept of delayed reloads. If you try to trigger a reload while the player is not allowed to do so, the reload will be delayed until the player is able to reload with a maximum of 1.2s delay from when the reload input was pressed.

Bastion Pattern Customization

If you own the vehicle patterns from a Premium Warbond, they can now also be applied to the Bastion Tank! It does not apply to Legendary Warbonds retroactively at this time.

Decreased Exo Suit cooldown

Reduce the cooldown of mechs from 10 minutes down to 8. The intent is to find a better balance with mechs and allow more time with fun stratagems

Throwables amounts rebalance

Intent is to make some of the less used throwables more available and viable options

Orbitals damage rebalance

Intent is to make the larger orbitals feel more like the large projectiles from orbit as they are so the projectile and explosion damage should better match that.

Larger projectiles explosions like the 380mm and 120mm are increased to make close hits more effective vs larger enemies like Chargers.

Compared to explosions like the Ultimatum these will have less damage at the center, but also less damage fall off so it will have a more consistent damage over its total area.

The Railcannon also got more damage to be more effective vs some of the largest enemies like the Vox engines. It will still not one shot the largest enemies like Factory strider, Hive lord and similar.

Primary weapons

M7S SMG

Moved scope offset closer to the scope so it will be easier to use in ADS mode.

Throwables

G-48 Giga Grenade

Increased refill from 1 to 2

TED-63 Dynamite

Increased max amount from 3 to 4

G-50 Seeker

Increased Start amount from 3 to 4

Increased refill from 2 to 3

Increased max amount from 4 to 5

G-12 High Explosive

Increased Start amount from 3 to 4

Increased refill from 2 to 3

Increased max amount from 4 to 5

G-16 Impact

Increased Start amount from 3 to 4

Increased refill from 2 to 3

Increased max amount from 4 to 5

G-7 Pineapple

Increased start amount from 3 to 4

Increased refill from 2 to 3

Increased max amount from 4 to 5

G-23 Stun

Increased start amount from 3 to 4

Increased refill from 2 to 3

Increased max amount from 4 to 5

G-109 Urchin

Increased start amount from 2 to 4

Increased refill from 2 to 3

Increased max amount from 4 to 5

G-10 Incendiary

Increased start amount from 3 to 4

Increased refill from 2 to 3

Increased max amount from 4 to 5

G-13 Incendiary Impact

Increased start amount from 3 to 4

Increased refill from 2 to 3

Increased max amount from 4 to 5

Stratagems

Eagle 110mm Rocket Pods

Intent: Make it better at one shotting smaller heavies like Chargers, Hulks, Harvesters (without shields). It can also kill some larger enemies like Tanks well. It is still not a 100% guaranteed kill, but it will be more reliable.

Increased explosion damage 200 to 300

Increased explosion durable damage 200 to 300

Increased explosion armor penetration Medium to Heavy

Rockets are fired in a closer pattern to each other to make it easier to hit smaller targets.

Lower force impulse on explosion from 40 to 10 (This is to make enemies not fly away to much when they die, because we increased the armor penetration of the explosion)

Orbital Precision Strike

Increased projectile damage 3500 to 4000

Increased projectile durable damage 3500 to 4000

Increased explosion damage 1000 to 1500

Increased explosion durable damage 1000 to 1500

Orbital 380mm HE Barrage

Increased projectile damage 3500 to 4000

Increased projectile durable damage 3500 to 4000

Increased explosion damage 1000 to 1500

Increased explosion durable damage 1000 to 1500

Orbital Walking Barrage

Increased projectile damage 3500 to 4000

Increased projectile durable damage 3500 to 4000

Increased explosion damage 1000 to 1500

Increased explosion durable damage 1000 to 1500

SEAF Artillery Explosive/High Yield Explosive

Increased projectile damage 3500 to 4000

Increased projectile durable damage 3500 to 4000

Increased explosion damage 1000 to 1500

Increased explosion durable damage 1000 to 1500

Orbital 120mm HE Barrage

Increased projectile damage 2500 to 3500

Increased projectile damage 2500 to 3500

Increased explosion damage 750 to 1200

Increased explosion damage 750 to 1200

Orbital Railcannon Strike

Increased projectile damage 7500 to 10 000

Increased projectile durable damage 7500 to 10 000

S-11 Speargun

The projectile was negated by the Gas resistance armor which did not make much sense. The explosion of the projectile is still gas elemental.

Change the projectile damage type from gas to none

TX-41 Sterilizer

Increased ammo capacity from 100 to 125

Increased starting amount of magazines from 2 to 3

Will be affected less by wind by 60%

All Exosuits

Increased health from 1600 to 1800

Increased health of arms from 600 to 800

Increased health of legs from 400 to 550

Cooldown reduced from 10 minutes down to 8 minutes

M-102 Fast Recon Vehicle

Increased health from 2000 to 2400

Increased health of doors by 50%

Increased health of tires from 300 to 350

Enemies

Terminids

Charger

Adjusted the chargers turning arc to make them easier to avoid

Increase their recovery time after the charge to create a window of opportunity (+1 second). The charger basically keeps running and struggle to stop if it misses its target

To compensate for this, charge speed has been slightly increased (8->9m/s)

Alpha commander

Removed cowardly behavior, it will now be more aggressive.

Hunters

Reduced durable damage of normal attack from 50 to 40

Reduced durable damage of tongue attack from 45 to 30

Reduced durable damage of pounce attack from 50 to 35

Warriors and spewers

Reduced durable damage of normal attack from 80 to 65

Stalkers

Reduced durable damage of tongue attack from 50 to 35

Automatons

Vox Engine

Reduced health from 11 000 down to 9000

Reduced max turn angle of its upper body so it cannot turn as far as it could previously (from 180 degrees down to 140)

Amount of vox engines allowed to be active at the same time limited to 3

Reduced health of their cannon turrets from 8000 down to 3500

Reduced the armor of their cannon turrets from 5 to 4

Reduced durable on cannon turrets from 1 to 0.7

Increased damage of cannon turrets explosion to significantly hurt the vox engine when it dies

Illuminate

Elevated Overseer

Added one attack pattern (short attack burst followed by a longer one)

Reduced the current attack duration

Reduced accuracy on moving targets

Fixes

Special Shoutout

Stimming is no longer interrupted by stagger

Crash Fixes

Fixed a rare crash that would happen when a player joined a game

Fixed a rare crash which would occur when causing an excessive amount of explosions in a single frame

Weapons & Stratagem Fixes

Fixed a bug where several weapon customizations weren’t properly saved when the option was ticked in the player settings

B/FLAM-80 Cremator no longer shows the ‘Heavy Armour Penetrating’ stratagem trait, following similar incendiary weaponry

A/FLAM-40 Flame Sentry and EXO-51 Lumberer Exosuits flamethrower can now damage targets within 3 meters of the sentry

P-33 Missile Pistol weapon now shows the right trait tags in the menu

The R-2 Amendment reload now continues correctly if interrupted – if reload is interrupted early, it will not lose magazines

The secondary weapon’s chosen customization correctly persists after death if the menu option is selected

Orbital Gatling Barrage will play the correct audio

The StA-X3 W.A.S.P. Launcher can target illegal broadcast transmitter towers

Part of the Bastion Tank’s barrel can be damaged with a light penetration weapon

Phalanx divers rejoice! Laser beams, explosion damage, electrical arcs and melee attacks no longer collide with the directional shields of your team-mates when hit from behind.

SG-97 Sweeper should now reliably eject shells when slamfiring

The WASP launcher can target the Illegal Broadcast transmitter tower

Enemies

Fixed physics to allow more representative shooting on the Dragonroach abdomen

Veracitor will not trigger its charge within a narrow path, reducing instances where they’ll clip though destructible obstacles

Miscellaneous Fixes