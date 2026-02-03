Helldivers 2 Gets Major New Update to Begin February 2026

Arrowhead Game Studios has today released a massive new update for Helldivers 2 that brings countless overhauls to the co-op title. Since 2026 kicked off, not a whole lot has been done to Helldivers 2. While there have been some smaller patches and new Warbonds released, many players were wondering when the first sizable balance update for the game would roll out. Now, that patch has finally dropped in proximity to the second anniversary of Helldivers 2.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, Helldivers 2 update 6.0.1 is one of the largest that the game has seen in months. The update notably brings about balance changes to just about every aspect of the game. Certain weapons, stratagems, and enemies have had their numerical values tweaked with the patch, which will drastically swing the meta of Helldivers 2.

In terms of new content, the Bastion Tank is a brand-new vehicle that players can now utilize for themselves to blow away foes. The Siegebreakers Warbond has also become available to purchase and gives players a slew of new destruction-centric weapons to unlock.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new Helldivers 2 update, you can find them attached below. In addition, you can also find a video featuring members of the development team at Arrowhead going over the changes found in this update in greater detail.

Balancing

General changes overview

Melee weapons and Armor passive with increased melee damage re-balance

Intent is to make the Armor passive that increases melee damage less mandatory but still be useful to make melee weapons more effective.

We increased all the melee weapons damage and decreased the modifiers on the armor passives that increase melee damage.

Total damage with the melee armor passive will be higher or the same as before.

Base melee attack also got a 50% damage increase.

SMG and Pistol rounds less Sway

The intent is that the increased drag of SMG and Pistol which make it a close combat weapon and less effective at range is the main characteristic of these weapons.

We decreased the Sway modifier to be the same as most other weapons

Unify Weapon function directions inputs

The intent is to make the “weapon function modes” that are similar to be on the same “weapon function direction input”.

This is to make it easier to remember which direction similar types of weapon functions are and also make it so you need to use less “quick weapon functions” inputs.

Weapon function modes that affect Programmable ammo, Ammo types, Volley modes, Safe modes, Guided modes will now be in the left direction.

We have not moved the underbarrel weapon switching option to the left yet, but we are looking into moving it to the left direction so all ammo altering switching is in the left direction even if it is an underbarrel selection that usually is in the down direction.

Difficulty on difficulty 9+

Made changes across all factions to increase the intensity on high difficulties, the biggest change should be noticed on the Automaton front while Terminids and the Illuminate are less affected.

Value changes

Primary weapons

R-2124 Constitution

Increased Bayonet melee damage from 110 to 165

Increased Bayonet melee durable damage from 55 to 83

R-2 Amendment

Increased Bayonet melee damage from 110 to 165

Increased Bayonet melee durable damage from 55 to 83

MP-98 Knight

Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1

SMG-37 Defender

Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1

SMG-72 Pummeler

Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1

M7S SMG

Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1

SG-20 Halt

Move the “ammo type” weapon function from Right to Left weapon function direction

DBS-2 Double Freedom

Move the “Volley/Semi mode” weapon function from Right to Left weapon function direction

Sidearms Weapons

P-72 Crisper

Increased magazine capacity from 30 to 50

Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1

P-2 Peacemaker

Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1

LAS-58 Talon

Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1

GP-31 Grenade Pistol

Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1

LAS-7 Dagger

Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1

P-113 Verdict

Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1

M6C/SOCOM Pistol

Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1

PLAS-15 Loyalist

Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1

P-11 Stim Pistol

Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1

SG-22 Bushwhacker

Decreased sway modifier from 1.3 to 1

Move the “Volley/Semi mode” weapon function from Right to Left weapon function direction

P-4 Senator

Decreased sway modifier from 1.3 to 1

GP-20 Ultimatum

Decreased sway modifier from 1.3 to 1

CQC-30 Stun Baton

Increased damage from 50 to 75

Increased durable damage from 25 to 38

CQC-19 Stun Lance

Increased damage from 110 to 165

Increased durable damage from 55 to 83

CQC-2 Saber

Increased damage from 125 to 188

Increased durable damage from 65 to 98

CQC-5 Combat Hatchet

Increased damage from 160 to 240

Increased durable damage from 80 to 120

CQC-42 Machete

Increased damage from 200 to 300

Increased durable damage from 100 to 150

Throwables

G-7 Pineapple

Increased max amount uses 3 to 4

Increased start amount uses 2 to 3



G-31 Arc

Increased max amount uses 4 to 5

Increased start amount uses 3 to 4

Stratagems



SH-20 Ballistic Shield Backpack

Shorter cooldown from 300 to 240 sec

Orbital Smoke Strike

Shorter cooldown from 100 to 75 sec

CQC-9 Defoliation Tool

Increased damage from 300 to 450

Increased durable damage from 150 to 225

CQC-1 One True Flag

Increased damage from 110 to 200

Increased durable damage from 55 to 100

RS-422 Railgun

Move the “Safe/Unsafe mode” weapon function from Right to Left weapon function direction

StA-X3 W.A.S.P. Launcher

Move the “Programmable ammo mode” weapon function from Right to Left weapon function direction

GL-21 Grenade Launcher

Increased armor penetration level from Medium to Heavy

Armor passives

Peak Physique

Decreased melee damage bonus from 100% to 40%

Rock Solid

Decreased melee damage bonus from 100% to 40%

Reinforced Epaulettes

Decreased melee damage bonus from 50% to 20%

Enemies

General

Some enemies have had their damage vs durable rebalanced to adjust for Helldiver vehicles with large health pools. It will not change their effectiveness against normal Helldivers, only their vehicles.

Things like attacks from Bile Titans, Chargers, Crescent Overseers, Overseers, Rocket firing Automatons, Hulk melee attacks, mortars, acid etc have gotten values adjusted. Some of the adjustments only affect certain targets (ie the Bastion). Other adjustments also affect the FRV and Exosuits.

Enemies Aim calculations were not always updated when there were many enemies trying to aim, making Automatons on higher difficulties a bit bad at aiming. They should now attempt to update the aim better considering the data they have before they get another proper aim update. This means that Automatons will aim better even when there are a lot of them without any further cost to performance.

Terminids

Dragon Roach

Lowered the direct damage from the flame attack by 25%

Automatons

Rocket Raider

Rockets now deals increased damage vs Durable targets

Devastator

Removed durable on arms

Rocket Devastator

Rockets now deals increased damage vs Durable targets

Hulk Bruiser

Rockets now deals increased damage vs Durable targets

Gunship

updated its targeting software and should now be better at hitting their targets

Rockets now deals increased damage vs Durable targets

Illuminate

Overseer

Overseer`s weapon now deals increased damage vs Durable targets

Crescent Overseer

Increased force on artillery attack to stagger the Helldiver

Increased the damage of its direct shot attack

Crescent Overseer`s weapon now deals increased damage vs Durable targets

Gameplay

Emotes and Victory poses

Emotes and victory poses are now interchangeable. Except for a few exceptions like emotes that require 2 people, the kick and a few others, all the victory poses can now be used as emotes and all emotes can now be used as victory poses



Fixes

Hang Detection

As part of our ongoing war against bugs and instability we have introduced a “hang detection” feature in the PC version. If the game hangs (freezes) for more than 20 seconds then this new feature will crash the game instead of letting it stay hung. This generates a file called a “crash dump” which contains important debugging information for our programmers to diagnose and fix the root cause of the hang.

If you experience a hang, please wait at least 40 seconds before restarting your PC to allow the hang detector to do its job.

If you experience a 20+ second hang followed by a crash:

If the crash reporting window shows up then please submit the report as usual.

If the crash reporting window doesn’t show up (it can fail), we humbly request that you share the crash dump file with our player support team (https://arrowhead.zendesk.com/). They will be able to assist you in locating and sharing the crash dump file.

With your help, we can eliminate these issues once and for all!

Crash Fixes

Fixed a rare crash caused by weapon customization desynchronization

Fixed a rare crash that would occur when players would access the Galactic Map

Fixed a crash caused by Automatons in Lava Missions

Weapons & Stratagem Fixes

The RS-422 Railgun magazine during reload animation is now visible

When finishing an Eradication mission after the mission time has run out, an over-zealous second Pelican pilot will no longer heroically try to extract our noble Helldivers if another is already en route

AX/FLAM-75 “Guard Dog” Hot Dog has its sound effects fixed

AR/GL-21 One-Two underbarrel explosions sound effects are now fixed

MLS-4X Commando rockets will now target properly, rather than targeting the last place the Helldiver aims at

Fixed an issue where the R-36 Eruptor displayed incorrect zoom levels options when using non-zoomed scope attachments

Fixed a bug where the B-1 Supply Pack would give infinite supplies when dropped

Fixed the visual glitches that appear in the preview section of the Weapon Customization Menu

Helldivers can now reload whilst inside an M-102 Fast Reconnaissance Vehicle

B-1 Supply Pack can no longer be used on Helldivers when their ammo, grenades and stims are full

Fixed bug where story campaign operations would not persist between game sessions

Projectiles from turret stratagems will now also hit their owners

The Ministry of Defense has installed scrubbing chips on the Ground All-Terrain Extraction Rig, preventing accidental lock-on by smart weaponry

RS-422 Railgun now properly displays the clip during the Reload animation if the player reloads the weapon immediately after firing

When cancelling a reload after a new projectile was made visible, but before it was put into the weapon; the weapon would display the new shell in the weapon, even with the weapon empty. The weapons will now correctly display if it is ready to fire or not

Heat based weapons are now displaying overheating properly, in the Weapon Function Menu

Kills with “One True Flag” will now count towards Major Order kills

Fixed the M-1000 Maxigun wind-up sounds which would sometimes not play properly

Player can no longer throw multiple stratagems after entering and exiting emplacements

Grenade launcher shots and explosions from AR/GL-21 One-Two rifle should now be visible when shot by other players

P-92 Warrant

Made the drag and gravity the same on the non-guided projectile as the last patch change for the guided projectile.

Move the “Guided mode/None Guided mode” weapon function from Right to Left weapon function direction

Fixed its crosshair not updating when toggling its weapon function through the new input bindings

Enemies

Enemies have learned how to target better

Fixed spawn rate on Rapid Acquisition missions on difficulty CR7-10. Adjusted spawn points on Rapid Acquisition map

Miscellaneous Fixes

Automaton dropships will now move less erratically when dropping enemies

Fix incorrect camera positioning when transitioning to first person while reloading

Fixed an issue where players could land on Command Bunkers in city missions

Fixed certain items not being interactable inside specific PoIs on Magma planets

Solved terrain height changing when approaching or moving away from a deformed piece of terrain, causing a weird visual effect

Exiting a vehicle now properly inherits the vehicle`s velocity

High-Command has now authorized Commando Operations to be carried out on all Automaton controlled planets. They will frequently be available to choose alongside the regular Peace Keeping Operations going forward

Fix damage inconsistencies between client and host damage. Clients should no longer do less damage than the host

Players no longer get stuck under the bridge during Rapid Acquisition missions

The Helldiver properly follows hand position protocols when activating power stations

Camera correctly points towards the Hellidver during the push-up emote

The battery light will now turn off after its delivery during “Seize Fusion Batteries” objective

Draw! Emote no longer locks melee weapons

Adjusted Automaton scanner glow – they will no longer shine white whilst scanning for Helldivers

The Super Earth Flag is now correctly playing the Super Earth Anthem when using the stratagem during Hive World Missions

The Helldiver now moves their hands away from terminal screens to not block sight to whoever is looking over their shoulder

[Xbox Only] Smoke will no longer display green artifacts on red planets

The Guard Dog series of stratagems have had their names shortened to improve readability. They’re still your loyal companions, but now with shorter, easier to read names.

Optimizations