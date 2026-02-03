Helldivers 2 Gets Major New Update to Begin February 2026

Arrowhead Game Studios has today released a massive new update for Helldivers 2 that brings countless overhauls to the co-op title. Since 2026 kicked off, not a whole lot has been done to Helldivers 2. While there have been some smaller patches and new Warbonds released, many players were wondering when the first sizable balance update for the game would roll out. Now, that patch has finally dropped in proximity to the second anniversary of Helldivers 2.
Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, Helldivers 2 update 6.0.1 is one of the largest that the game has seen in months. The update notably brings about balance changes to just about every aspect of the game. Certain weapons, stratagems, and enemies have had their numerical values tweaked with the patch, which will drastically swing the meta of Helldivers 2.
In terms of new content, the Bastion Tank is a brand-new vehicle that players can now utilize for themselves to blow away foes. The Siegebreakers Warbond has also become available to purchase and gives players a slew of new destruction-centric weapons to unlock.
To get a look at the full patch notes for this new Helldivers 2 update, you can find them attached below. In addition, you can also find a video featuring members of the development team at Arrowhead going over the changes found in this update in greater detail.
Helldivers 2 Update 6.0.1 Patch Notes
Balancing
General changes overview
Melee weapons and Armor passive with increased melee damage re-balance
- Intent is to make the Armor passive that increases melee damage less mandatory but still be useful to make melee weapons more effective.
- We increased all the melee weapons damage and decreased the modifiers on the armor passives that increase melee damage.
- Total damage with the melee armor passive will be higher or the same as before.
- Base melee attack also got a 50% damage increase.
SMG and Pistol rounds less Sway
- The intent is that the increased drag of SMG and Pistol which make it a close combat weapon and less effective at range is the main characteristic of these weapons.
- We decreased the Sway modifier to be the same as most other weapons
Unify Weapon function directions inputs
- The intent is to make the “weapon function modes” that are similar to be on the same “weapon function direction input”.
- This is to make it easier to remember which direction similar types of weapon functions are and also make it so you need to use less “quick weapon functions” inputs.
- Weapon function modes that affect Programmable ammo, Ammo types, Volley modes, Safe modes, Guided modes will now be in the left direction.
- We have not moved the underbarrel weapon switching option to the left yet, but we are looking into moving it to the left direction so all ammo altering switching is in the left direction even if it is an underbarrel selection that usually is in the down direction.
Difficulty on difficulty 9+
Made changes across all factions to increase the intensity on high difficulties, the biggest change should be noticed on the Automaton front while Terminids and the Illuminate are less affected.
Value changes
Primary weapons
R-2124 Constitution
- Increased Bayonet melee damage from 110 to 165
- Increased Bayonet melee durable damage from 55 to 83
R-2 Amendment
- Increased Bayonet melee damage from 110 to 165
- Increased Bayonet melee durable damage from 55 to 83
MP-98 Knight
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1
SMG-37 Defender
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1
SMG-72 Pummeler
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1
M7S SMG
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1
SG-20 Halt
- Move the “ammo type” weapon function from Right to Left weapon function direction
DBS-2 Double Freedom
- Move the “Volley/Semi mode” weapon function from Right to Left weapon function direction
Sidearms Weapons
P-72 Crisper
- Increased magazine capacity from 30 to 50
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1
P-2 Peacemaker
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1
LAS-58 Talon
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1
GP-31 Grenade Pistol
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1
LAS-7 Dagger
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1
P-113 Verdict
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1
M6C/SOCOM Pistol
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1
PLAS-15 Loyalist
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1
P-11 Stim Pistol
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.2 to 1
SG-22 Bushwhacker
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.3 to 1
- Move the “Volley/Semi mode” weapon function from Right to Left weapon function direction
P-4 Senator
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.3 to 1
GP-20 Ultimatum
- Decreased sway modifier from 1.3 to 1
CQC-30 Stun Baton
- Increased damage from 50 to 75
- Increased durable damage from 25 to 38
CQC-19 Stun Lance
- Increased damage from 110 to 165
- Increased durable damage from 55 to 83
CQC-2 Saber
- Increased damage from 125 to 188
- Increased durable damage from 65 to 98
CQC-5 Combat Hatchet
- Increased damage from 160 to 240
- Increased durable damage from 80 to 120
CQC-42 Machete
- Increased damage from 200 to 300
- Increased durable damage from 100 to 150
Throwables
G-7 Pineapple
- Increased max amount uses 3 to 4
- Increased start amount uses 2 to 3
G-31 Arc
- Increased max amount uses 4 to 5
- Increased start amount uses 3 to 4
Stratagems
SH-20 Ballistic Shield Backpack
- Shorter cooldown from 300 to 240 sec
Orbital Smoke Strike
- Shorter cooldown from 100 to 75 sec
CQC-9 Defoliation Tool
- Increased damage from 300 to 450
- Increased durable damage from 150 to 225
CQC-1 One True Flag
- Increased damage from 110 to 200
- Increased durable damage from 55 to 100
RS-422 Railgun
- Move the “Safe/Unsafe mode” weapon function from Right to Left weapon function direction
StA-X3 W.A.S.P. Launcher
- Move the “Programmable ammo mode” weapon function from Right to Left weapon function direction
GL-21 Grenade Launcher
- Increased armor penetration level from Medium to Heavy
Armor passives
Peak Physique
- Decreased melee damage bonus from 100% to 40%
Rock Solid
- Decreased melee damage bonus from 100% to 40%
Reinforced Epaulettes
- Decreased melee damage bonus from 50% to 20%
Enemies
General
Some enemies have had their damage vs durable rebalanced to adjust for Helldiver vehicles with large health pools. It will not change their effectiveness against normal Helldivers, only their vehicles.
Things like attacks from Bile Titans, Chargers, Crescent Overseers, Overseers, Rocket firing Automatons, Hulk melee attacks, mortars, acid etc have gotten values adjusted. Some of the adjustments only affect certain targets (ie the Bastion). Other adjustments also affect the FRV and Exosuits.
Enemies Aim calculations were not always updated when there were many enemies trying to aim, making Automatons on higher difficulties a bit bad at aiming. They should now attempt to update the aim better considering the data they have before they get another proper aim update. This means that Automatons will aim better even when there are a lot of them without any further cost to performance.
Terminids
Dragon Roach
- Lowered the direct damage from the flame attack by 25%
Automatons
Rocket Raider
- Rockets now deals increased damage vs Durable targets
Devastator
- Removed durable on arms
Rocket Devastator
- Rockets now deals increased damage vs Durable targets
Hulk Bruiser
- Rockets now deals increased damage vs Durable targets
Gunship
- updated its targeting software and should now be better at hitting their targets
- Rockets now deals increased damage vs Durable targets
Illuminate
Overseer
- Overseer`s weapon now deals increased damage vs Durable targets
Crescent Overseer
- Increased force on artillery attack to stagger the Helldiver
- Increased the damage of its direct shot attack
- Crescent Overseer`s weapon now deals increased damage vs Durable targets
Gameplay
Emotes and Victory poses
Emotes and victory poses are now interchangeable. Except for a few exceptions like emotes that require 2 people, the kick and a few others, all the victory poses can now be used as emotes and all emotes can now be used as victory poses
Fixes
Hang Detection
As part of our ongoing war against bugs and instability we have introduced a “hang detection” feature in the PC version. If the game hangs (freezes) for more than 20 seconds then this new feature will crash the game instead of letting it stay hung. This generates a file called a “crash dump” which contains important debugging information for our programmers to diagnose and fix the root cause of the hang.
If you experience a hang, please wait at least 40 seconds before restarting your PC to allow the hang detector to do its job.
If you experience a 20+ second hang followed by a crash:
- If the crash reporting window shows up then please submit the report as usual.
- If the crash reporting window doesn’t show up (it can fail), we humbly request that you share the crash dump file with our player support team (https://arrowhead.zendesk.com/). They will be able to assist you in locating and sharing the crash dump file.
With your help, we can eliminate these issues once and for all!
Crash Fixes
- Fixed a rare crash caused by weapon customization desynchronization
- Fixed a rare crash that would occur when players would access the Galactic Map
- Fixed a crash caused by Automatons in Lava Missions
Weapons & Stratagem Fixes
- The RS-422 Railgun magazine during reload animation is now visible
- When finishing an Eradication mission after the mission time has run out, an over-zealous second Pelican pilot will no longer heroically try to extract our noble Helldivers if another is already en route
- AX/FLAM-75 “Guard Dog” Hot Dog has its sound effects fixed
- AR/GL-21 One-Two underbarrel explosions sound effects are now fixed
- MLS-4X Commando rockets will now target properly, rather than targeting the last place the Helldiver aims at
- Fixed an issue where the R-36 Eruptor displayed incorrect zoom levels options when using non-zoomed scope attachments
- Fixed a bug where the B-1 Supply Pack would give infinite supplies when dropped
- Fixed the visual glitches that appear in the preview section of the Weapon Customization Menu
- Helldivers can now reload whilst inside an M-102 Fast Reconnaissance Vehicle
- B-1 Supply Pack can no longer be used on Helldivers when their ammo, grenades and stims are full
- Fixed bug where story campaign operations would not persist between game sessions
- Projectiles from turret stratagems will now also hit their owners
- The Ministry of Defense has installed scrubbing chips on the Ground All-Terrain Extraction Rig, preventing accidental lock-on by smart weaponry
- RS-422 Railgun now properly displays the clip during the Reload animation if the player reloads the weapon immediately after firing
- When cancelling a reload after a new projectile was made visible, but before it was put into the weapon; the weapon would display the new shell in the weapon, even with the weapon empty. The weapons will now correctly display if it is ready to fire or not
- Heat based weapons are now displaying overheating properly, in the Weapon Function Menu
- Kills with “One True Flag” will now count towards Major Order kills
- Fixed the M-1000 Maxigun wind-up sounds which would sometimes not play properly
- Player can no longer throw multiple stratagems after entering and exiting emplacements
- Grenade launcher shots and explosions from AR/GL-21 One-Two rifle should now be visible when shot by other players
P-92 Warrant
- Made the drag and gravity the same on the non-guided projectile as the last patch change for the guided projectile.
- Move the “Guided mode/None Guided mode” weapon function from Right to Left weapon function direction
- Fixed its crosshair not updating when toggling its weapon function through the new input bindings
Enemies
- Enemies have learned how to target better
- Fixed spawn rate on Rapid Acquisition missions on difficulty CR7-10. Adjusted spawn points on Rapid Acquisition map
Miscellaneous Fixes
- Automaton dropships will now move less erratically when dropping enemies
- Fix incorrect camera positioning when transitioning to first person while reloading
- Fixed an issue where players could land on Command Bunkers in city missions
- Fixed certain items not being interactable inside specific PoIs on Magma planets
- Solved terrain height changing when approaching or moving away from a deformed piece of terrain, causing a weird visual effect
- Exiting a vehicle now properly inherits the vehicle`s velocity
- High-Command has now authorized Commando Operations to be carried out on all Automaton controlled planets. They will frequently be available to choose alongside the regular Peace Keeping Operations going forward
- Fix damage inconsistencies between client and host damage. Clients should no longer do less damage than the host
- Players no longer get stuck under the bridge during Rapid Acquisition missions
- The Helldiver properly follows hand position protocols when activating power stations
- Camera correctly points towards the Hellidver during the push-up emote
- The battery light will now turn off after its delivery during “Seize Fusion Batteries” objective
- Draw! Emote no longer locks melee weapons
- Adjusted Automaton scanner glow – they will no longer shine white whilst scanning for Helldivers
- The Super Earth Flag is now correctly playing the Super Earth Anthem when using the stratagem during Hive World Missions
- The Helldiver now moves their hands away from terminal screens to not block sight to whoever is looking over their shoulder
- [Xbox Only] Smoke will no longer display green artifacts on red planets
- The Guard Dog series of stratagems have had their names shortened to improve readability. They’re still your loyal companions, but now with shorter, easier to read names.
Optimizations
- We improved fog density / visibility between Volumetric Fog Quality settings, making the Lowest and Low settings match
- Improved performance of building material found in colonies and cities
- Removed the light-source that was attached to the Helldiver, which was used for making dark environments brighter near the player; tweaked and improved playability and visibility in darker environments instead
- Fixed an issue that was causing some players to get a “10002026” error during login attempt
- Implemented performance improvements affecting explosions and general destruction, primarily surrounding bot factories