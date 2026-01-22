New Helldivers 2 Warbond Released Alongside First Update of 2026

The new Redacted Regiment Warbond for Helldivers 2 has today gone live alongside a new update for the popular shooter. Last week, developer Arrowhead Game Studios announced that a new Warbond for Helldivers 2 would be rolling out on January 20th. Unfortunately, this release ended up getting delayed at the last minute due to some issues that were discovered before launch. Now, after rectifying these problems, Arrowhead has released the update and new Warbond for players across all platforms.

Downloadable now, update version 5.0.2 for Helldivers 2 isn’t very big, but it is important. The Redacted Regiment Warbond represents the biggest addition to the game with this patch and adds a slew of new cosmetics and weapons that are centered around stealth. From a purely aesthetic standpoint, the new gear included in this Warbond features some of the coolest we’ve seen so far in Helldivers 2.

Speaking of stealth, this update also looks to improve upon the existing stealth mechanics in Helldivers 2. Arrowhead has tweaked the game’s balance to where suppressors on weapons are now more effective than they were before. This will make it so that playing missions with stealth in mind will be far more feasible than any other time in the game’s history.

“Democracy doesn’t always need to shout,” said Arrowhead of what this new update is meant to accomplish. “This patch is deploying some important updates to suppressed weapons, allowing Helldivers to eliminate threats with reduced detection and tighter tactical control. Expect quieter kills, cleaner engagements, and new opportunities for coordinated strikes before the enemy knows you’re there.”

To get a look at everything that this new Helldivers 2 update today does in great detail, you can find the full patch notes courtesy of Arrowhead attached below.

Balancing

Suppressors are now more effective

Intent is to make suppressors more valuable in stealth gameplay and attract less attention from enemies

Noise radius of firing suppressed weapons roughly reduced by 50%

Enemies detection radius when being fired at, but not being hit, is reduced in some units

General

Detection range of danger (basically being shot at but not getting hit) reduced for enemies like Devastators, Berserkers, Spewers, Chargers, Impaler, Observer

Gameplay

Optimizations