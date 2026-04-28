Helldivers 2 Gets One of Its Biggest Updates of 2026 So Far, Here Are the Patch Notes

A substantial new update for Helldivers 2 has today been released by Arrowhead Game Studios. Over the past month, support for Helldivers 2 has slowed greatly, as the game’s typical cadence of new updates largely came to a halt. The reason for this break in weekly patches has now been clearly seen, though, as Arrowhead has let loose a massive new update for Helldivers 2 to close out April.

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Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, update version 6.2.2 for Helldivers 2 is one of the biggest that has been seen so far in 2026. In terms of new content, this patch adds the Exo Experts Warbond to Helldivers 2, which gives players plenty of new items and cosmetics to unlock. Beyond this, Arrowhead has also brought two additional biomes, one new enemy type, and a substantial overhaul to the exo suits in Helldivers 2.

Speaking of overhauls, this update also brings about numerous balance changes to the game, which impact a handful of different weapons and strategems. Enemies belonging to the various factions in Helldivers 2 have also been tweaked in various ways, while countless bugs in the game have also now been squashed. All in all, this is a hugely important patch for Helldivers 2 that should give players plenty of reason to dive back in if they haven’t played in quite some time.

To get a look at everything that has been changed in Helldivers 2 today, you can find the full patch notes and explanation video from Arrowhead tied to this update below.

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Balancing

Exo suits rebalance

We agree with the community that the Exosuits can take too little damage and break too easily, especially against the Automaton faction. Therefore we have made a bigger balance pass to increase its durability.

Increased main health pool from 850 to 1600

The Exo suit will only die if the main healthpool is depleted. Before it could die if specific healthzones were depleted.

Increased vulnerability to acid attacks by 50%

Fixed so parts of the cockpit healthzones are not blocked by the ragdoll actor. Now the cockpit zones will be damageable in the right way.

Increased Exo suit arms health from 350 to 600

Exo suit arms now also have a 50% explosion resistance (just like the main body)

Removed constitution and bleedout on the Exo suit arms.

Exo suits no longer lose all mobility when both legs are broken.

Can now be staggered, have stagger strength 45. Stagger does not affect the ability to shoot.

Removed most health zones that do not affect the main health and are mainly visual effects. The reason is to improve performance. For example tow cables and similar items can not be damaged or destroyed anymore.

Enemy damage against vehicles

We think automatons and illuminates do damage reasonably well against the vehicles especially now with the changes to the Exo suits, the Terminids however have fallen behind a bit in their ability to deal with vehicles so we have made some buffs to their damage against durable targets.

Gas effects

Now it also slows the enemies with 25% when they are confused by the gas, the slow of course also affects you. Larger enemies like the Bile Titan and factory strider that do not become confused also are therefore not slowed.

Items Changes

Sidearms Weapons

CQC-30 Stun Baton

Decreased stamina cost from 5% to 3%

Increased damage from 75 to 120

Increased durable damage from 38 to 60

CQC-19 Stun Lance

Decreased stamina cost from 5% to 3%

CQC-2 Saber

Decreased stamina cost from 5% to 3%

CQC-5 Combat Hatchet

Decreased stamina cost from 5% to 4%

CQC-73 Entrenchment Tool

Decreased stamina cost from 5% to 3%

Stratagems

CQC-9 Defoliation Tool

Increased and moved damage hit box to make it easier to hit the enemy

Longer window for when damage hit box is active

Armor penetration increases twice as fast

Moves slower when it does damage to an enemy

Decreased stamina cost from 10% to 5%

CQC-1 One True Flag

Decreased stamina cost from 5% to 3%

SH-20 Ballistic Shield Backpack

Increased health from 600 to 1000

FAF-14 Spear

Increased amount of missiles in the backpack from 3 to 4

A/FLAM-40 Flame Sentry

Increased range from 20m to 34m

Increased damage by 50%

Increased how fast it panics enemies

A/LAS-98 Laser Sentry

Increased heat capacity from 200 to 250

TX-41 Sterilizer

Updated gas spray VFX

The Gas lingers for longer and has longer range

Enemies

Terminids

Bile Titan

Spew explosions are smaller to match the visuals better

Decreased Explosion inner radius from 2.25 to 1

Decreased Explosion outer radius from 3.5 to 2.2

Hive guard

Increased armor on head and front legs from Medium to Heavy (3 to 4)

Decreased armor on body and claws from Light to Unarmored (2 to 1)

Decreased health on body from 500 to 375

Bile Spewers

Increased durable damage on melee attack

Stalkers & Prowlers

Increased durable damage

Shriekers

Increased durable damage

Scavengers

Increased durable damage

Hunters

Increased durable damage

All Warrior variants

Increased durable damage

Charger

Slight increase in durable damage of its melee and charge attack

Hive Lord

Increased durable damage on many of its physical attacks

Dragon Roach

Increased durable damage on its flame attack

Impaler

Increased stagger force needed from 45 to 50

Slight increase in durable damage on its melee attack

Automatons

Raiders

increased durable damage of the melee attacks

Small arms fire from raiders, turrets, devastators, slight increase in durable damage

Berserkers

increased durable damage

Devastators

increased durable damage on melee attack

Heavy Devastators

Shield is destructible and dropped when destroyed

Armor heavy (4)

Health 800

Durable 0.7

Rocket Devastator

Decreased stagger strength on rockets projectile from 50 to 35

Hulk

Increased durable damage on flamer attack

War Strider

Leg hip joints decreased armor from Heavy to Medium (4 to 3)

All Tanks main body (bottom part)

Increased health on Main health pool from 3000 to 4000

Increased health on back vents from 750 to 1500

Increased armor on back vents from Medium to Heavy (3 to 4)

Remove tracks damage zone when the zone is dead

Removed damage cap to carry through from tracks to main health (so if you overkill it more damage goes to main health)

Reduced durable resistance on tracks (1.0 to 0.8)

Reduce overlap damage zones when its driving to match visuals better and do less damage

Shredder Tank turret

Reduced turn speed

Barrager tank turret

Increased health on weak spot on front and back from 750 to 1500

Illuminates

Fleshmobs

Increased durable damage

Tesla tower

Lower destruction strength needed to destroy it from 30 to 20

Added health function with 200 health and armor 2

Fixes

Crash Fixes

Fixed a rare AI crash

Fixed a crash which could occur when using under barrel firing modes

Fixed a rare crash that was happening whilst fighting enemies, predominantly against the Illuminates

Weapons & Stratagem Fixes

Added missing haptics feedback when firing the Automaton MG Emplacement

SEAF Artillery will no longer let you insert a shell and then immediately remove it, thus softlocking the gun

Destroying the Air Base Control Tower with a portable Hellbomb in a multiplayer session, no longer blocks objective progression

Enemies

Fleshmobs now can deal damage to vehicles

Destroying a Terminid egg while standing against it, can no longer send the Helldiver flying

Shooting marks on the Exomech will now appear on the correct body part that was being shot at

Fixed bug where certain enemy kills would not count towards order progression

Factory Striders will no longer count as Fabricators in the Destroy Automaton Fabricators mission

Stratagem hellpods can no longer land on the Air Control Tower during the Evacuate Priority Citizens missions

Miscellaneous Fixes