Helldivers 2 Update Brings Back Everyone’s Favorite Emote Feature

Helldivers are jumping into a new update for Helldivers 2. The 01.002.101 Patch brings in loads of new features and changes, including various bug fixes. Arrowhead has exceeded expectations with this cooperative shooter, making players proud to be a part of Super Earth. While the balancing and fixes have many eager to jump back into Helldivers 2 and enjoy more frantic carnage, a specific feature introduced within the patch has many overjoyed. This feature was initially removed due to players discovering an exploit, and it has now made its way back. However, Arrowhead has removed the exploit, meaning players won’t get that benefit.

With the 01.002.101 Patch, players can once again emote while in the air or falling in Helldivers 2. This feature was removed when players discovered it nullified fall damage. However, the fall damage bug has been fixed, so while players can emote in midair, it won’t protect them from turning into a pancake.

Along with this feature, fans have discovered content added in the patch but not listed in the official patch notes. This includes a new shovel that lets players dig holes, Bile Titan Nests, and some bad news regarding the Meridia Black Hole. Aside from these, most of the changes are seen in the patch notes below:

Helldivers 2 01.002.101 Patch Notes

The duration of the gas status effect from spray weapons has been increased from 6 to 10 sec

Implemented a timer for the Illuminate dropship wreckages to despawn to prevent them from obstructing paths in the colonies

Helldiver

The Ministry of Humanity has added a clause to its Principles of Correct Posture for Safe Lifting, now allowing Helldivers to jog while carrying two-handed items such as barrels and SEAF Artillery Rounds

FRV

Helldivers have now also been authorized to deploy grenades and stratagems while leaning out from the FRV

Tuned FRV handling for a better driving experience when cornering

Sidearms

Starting magazines increased from 2 to 3

Spare magazines increased from 4 to 5

Stratagem Support Weapons

TX-41 Sterilizer

Removed the crosshair drift recoil

Decreased the camera climb recoil

The duration of the gas status effect from spray weapons has been increased from 6 to 10 sec

Armor Passives

After hearing player feedback, we have decided not to fix a bug with the Siege Ready Armor Passive which gives more ammo to all magazine-based weapons, instead of just primary weapons as described. We will eventually update the Armory description to reflect this but for now we’re evaluating if it’s causing any other additional unforeseen bugs

Backpacks

AX/TX-13 “Guard Dog” Dog Breath

Has been reworked to increase its effectiveness and to ensure it remains distinct, focusing on its unique gas-based mechanics.

It will now preserve ammo by only prioritizing enemies unaffected by the gas status effect. Once an enemy is affected by gas the drone will move on and target another unaffected enemy

The targeting logic has been reworked to prevent the drone from roaming too far. The origin of the targeting will be from the Helldivers position rather than the drone itself

The targeting range has been increased from 10 to 20m

The duration of the gas status effect from spray weapons has been increased from 6 to 10 sec

Stratagems

MD-6 Anti-Personnel Minefield

Cooldown decreased from 180 to 120 sec

Damage increased from 350 to 700

The deployment spread of mines has been increased by 20% to minimize the risk of chain explosions

MD-I4 Incendiary Mines

Cooldown decreased from 180 to 120 sec

Damage increased from 210 to 300

The deployment spread of mines has been increased by 20% to minimize the risk of chain explosions

MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines

Cooldown decreased from 180 to 120 sec

SH-20 Ballistic Shield Backpack

Now blocks melee attacks until it breaks from taking enough damage

Fixes

Resolved Top Priority issues:

You can once again emote while falling or ragdolling! It should no longer reduce fall damage, but you’ll be able to freely express yourself as you fall to your imminent death or severe injuries – Nothing a stim can’t fix!

Fixed Illuminate spawner ship shields not taking impact grenade damage

Fixed an issue with collision gaps inside the Illuminate spawner ship, preventing grenades thrown in close proximity to the door from destroying the ships

Health packs now fully restore all of the Helldiver’s stims

High damage weapons will now detonate spawned Hellbombs on the map

Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:

Fixed a crash that occurred when aborting missions with the Democracy Space Station effects active on them

Fixed a crash that could occur when hot-joining a mission on a planet with the Democracy Space Station present

Fixed a crash caused by quickly switching between different emotes before another client interacted with the emoting player

Reduced the chance for crashes caused by fires

Fixed a rare crash that occurred at the end of the drop-in sequence when hot-joining a game in session

Fixed a crash that occurred when the player returned to the ship while reloading their primary weapon

Fixed a soft-lock during drop-in when the host left or disconnected the session right after loadout

Fixed a crash that occurred when repeatedly changing armor pieces in the armory

Fixed a crash that occurred after finishing the tutorial and after naming your Destroyer

Fixed a crash that occurred during extraction

Fixed a crash that occurred when returning to the ship during heavy projectile fire

Fixed a crash for clients when the host was holding a carryable objective and quit the game

Fixed a crash that could occur when a player left the game when an encounter started

Fixed a crash that could occur when changing text language

Fixed a crash that could occur when reloading the SG-20 Halt

Social Issues & Matchmaking

Improved the matchmaking logic to better match players with players from nearby regions

You’ll now be more likely to get matched with the same difficulty lobbies as the one you have currently selected

Fixed an issue where the chat history was cleared when going to a mission and returning from it

Weapons and Stratagems

Opening and closing the text chat while in an emplacement now allows the player to remain in the emplacement instead of switching to their weapon

Fixed Arc weapons not reliably hitting the Impaler’s tentacles if aimed at the lower parts of the tentacle

The E/AT-12 Anti-Tank Emplacement now has the correct armor penetration tag in the ship menu

Stratagem turrets will no longer target Illuminate Tesla Towers

Fixed a visual bug where heat weapons would show numbers over the progress bar in the weapon wheel menu

Melee weapons should no longer send civilian cars and other objects in the world flying long distances

B-1 Supply Pack will now once again provide stims to other players. Remember Helldiver, sharing is caring!

Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in the E/AT-12 Anti-Tank Emplacement after depleting all of its ammunition

FRV

Following an investigation into the effects of severe survivorship bias during FRV Impact Testing, all FRVs have been reinforced. Minor parking mishaps will no longer result in catastrophic FRV explosions

General improvements to the FRV camera to make it look cooler and prevent it from getting stuck underground when driving downhill. Absolute cinema!

Reduced the chance FRVs get dropped on rooftops when being called in

The FRV movement key bindings should now accept non-QWERTY keyboard inputs

Fixed a bug where some enemies such as the Brood Commander was launched away further than intended when hit by the FRV

Helldiver

Fixed an issue where player ragdolling into the FRV would cause the vehicle to be yeeted into space

Fixed an issue preventing Helldivers from climbing and vaulting over civilian cars

Helldivers should no longer slide around on the ground after ragdolling from a blast (despite it being the year of the snake)

Fixed an issue where ragdolling into shallow water caused a stuck prone gliding animation

Fixed an issue where the Helldiver was not playing the sample pick up animations

Enemies

Fixed a small visual bug with the Stalker’s tongue (you don’t want to know what it took to fix it)

Fixed an issue where enemies wouldn’t react to missed shots from projectiles or melee attacks near them

Miscellaneous Fixes

Fixed an issue where clients would trigger the wrong audio when waiting for the host to join the loadout

Fixed an issue of Helldivers exiting the hellpod right after readying up and before transitioning to the loading screen

Fixed an issue of civilians being blocked from finding the shuttle door during Emergency Evacuation missions

Purple question marks should be encountered less frequently during Illuminate missions on Sandy and Arctic planets

Fixed the floating head syndrome affecting Helldivers donning the AC-2 Obedient armor while using certain helmets

Fixed a bug that was introduced in December where weapons with lower armor penetration than the target’s armor incorrectly dealt one (1) damage rather than zero (0), resulting in misleading visual feedback and negligible extra damage to enemies and Helldivers alike

Enemies will now start sinking into the ground when killed near terminals or the extraction point, preventing players from being physically blocked

Known Issues

Top Priority:

Black box mission terminal may be unusable if it spawns clipped into the ground

Stratagem balls bounce unpredictably off cliffs and some spots

Balancing and functionality adjustments for DSS

Pathfinding issues in Evacuate Colonists Illuminate missions

Dolby Atmos does not work on PS5

Medium Priority: