Helldivers 2 Director Reveals Level of Involvement With New Movie

The director of Helldivers 2 has opened up about the level of involvement that developer Arrowhead Studios will have with the upcoming film. This past week, PlayStation surprisingly announced that it was now developing a live-action Helldivers movie. Work on this big-screen adaptation of the popular co-op shooter seems to only just beginning, which means that the movie likely won’t hit theaters for a few more years.

In response to one fan’s question on X, Helldivers 2 director Johan Pilestedt shared his first comments on the Helldivers movie. Specifically, Pilestedt was asked whether or not those at Arrowhead would be working on the film to ensure that it “stays faithful to the games.” Pilestedt then verified that Arrowhead will be involved in some capacity, but also acknowledged that those at the studio don’t know anything about making a movie. As such, they’re letting others with more experience take lead on the adaptation.

“I’ve been dodging this question. The short answer is yes,” Pilestedt said. “The long answer is that we’ll see. We are not Hollywood people, and we don’t know what it takes to make a movie. And therefore we don’t, and shouldn’t, have final say.”

The Helldivers movie is one of many live-action projects that PlayStation Productions is currently working on. In addition to Helldivers, PlayStation is creating films tied to Days Gone, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn, Gravity Rush, and Until Dawn. On the TV front, it’s then working on new seasons of The Last of Us and Twisted Metal in addition to a television version of God of War. Release details on all of these projects are virtually nonexistent other than Until Dawn, which will arrive later in 2025.

As for Helldivers 2, Arrowhead continues to support its popular shooter with new content and will keep doing so throughout 2025. What this support will look like next isn’t yet known, but there’s a good chance that a new patch for the game on PS5 and PC is right around the corner.