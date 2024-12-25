Helldivers 2 Wins Best Multiplayer Game of 2024  (Golden Issue Awards)

2024 has been a bit hit-and-miss when it comes to video games. While there have been some truly fantastic releases like Astro Bot, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth that have floored players, there have also been a number of duds like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Skull and Bones, and Concord that have left fans equal parts confused and disappointed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite being so tumultuous, 2024 has largely been a bright spot when it comes to multiplayer games. Whether it be Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and its return to form for the long-running shooter series, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero bringing back DBZ of the past, or Super Mario Party Jamboree giving players a reason to play multiplayer games on their couch with friends, this year has had a ton of fantastic and diverse titles that can be played with others. That said, one multiplayer game has found a way to rise above the rest and stands out as the best experience of them all.

And the winner for the 2024 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Multiplayer Game is…

Helldivers 2!

Upon its release near the start of 2024, Helldivers 2 quickly became a phenomenon. While the game largely wasn’t on the radar for many coming into this year, its slick gameplay and community-driven systems led to it going viral. This positive word of mouth soon after led to the Helldivers 2 community growing in the tens of millions and has resulted in it being one of the year’s top-selling games.

In the months since, developer Arrowhead Studios has only further improved Helldivers 2 thanks to continued updates and new content drops. While some of these patches haven’t been well-received by Helldivers 2 players for one reason or another, Arrowhead has been quick to listen to its community and has taken feedback into account every step of the way. This was most recently seen this past week when Arrowhead acknowledged that it had missed the mark with some of its new Helldivers 2 cosmetics, but promised to learn from the situation with future add-on content.

What’s truly impressive about Helldivers 2 is that moving into 2025, the game shows no signs of really slowing down. While player counts for Helldivers 2 have naturally diminished a bit over the course of this year, Arrowhead has grown the game greatly over the past month by adding a third faction, dubbed the Illuminate, that players can take on. If major, free content drops like this continue to come about in the months ahead, then Helldivers 2 could have just as big of a 2025 as it has in 2024.

Congrats to PlayStation and Arrowhead Studios for winning Best Multiplayer Game with Helldivers 2!

The nominees for Best Multiplayer Game are: