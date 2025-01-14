Helldivers 2 Gets First New Update of 2025 for PS5 and PC

Arrowhead Studios has today released a new update for Helldivers 2 across PS5 and PC platforms. In the wake of Helldivers 2 receiving its massive “Omens of Tyranny” patch this past month, little else has been done with the game. While news on the franchise hasn’t been stagnant as a film adaptation of Helldivers was just announced this past week, Helldivers 2 itself hasn’t received any major content drops since mid-December. Now, that has finally changed to some degree as a new patch for the game has gone live.

Downloadable right now, update version 1.002.005 for Helldivers 2 is a pretty small one. The update looks to primarily resolve issues related to crashing that were transpiring for players. These game crashes would be activated when players would quit the game or when an Illuminate ship would despawn. Other than this, Arrowhead has resolved a couple of smaller bugs related to specific weapons and missions.

Moving forward, there will certainly be some larger updates for Helldivers 2 on the horizon. Arrowhead Studios has yet to outline a roadmap for its popular shooter in 2025, but those details are likely to come about in the weeks ahead. When they do, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

To see everything that this new Helldivers 2 update does, you can view the full patch notes attached below.

Fixes

Crash Fixes and Soft-locks:

Fixed a crash caused by Illuminate ships despawning

Fixed some potential crashes when the player quits the game

Miscellaneous fixes