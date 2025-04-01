Helldivers 2 Gets First New Update in April 2025 for PS5 and PC

A new update for Helldivers 2 has today dropped on PS5 and PC to begin April 2025. With Helldivers 2 now being a little more than a year old, developer Arrowhead Studios has gotten into the habit of pushing out new patches for the game on a weekly cadence. That has resulted in this week’s Helldivers 2 going live, but it doesn’t bring as many overhauls as normal.

Downloadable now, update version 1.002.202 for Helldivers 2 looks to resolve a couple of random bugs. Some of these issues are tied to laser weapons, while others are associated with certain missions. Arrowhead has also resolved some game crashes that were transpiring for some players in odd instances. Overall, no major changes to gameplay have come about with this update, but it should make Helldivers 2 a bit better for those who have been running into these specific problems.

To get a look at everything altered in this new Helldivers 2 update, you can find the full patch notes below.

Fixes

Crash Fixes, Hangs and Soft-locks:

Fixed game crashing on legacy hardware when player drops into a mission

Fixed crash after exiting the armory when switching from certain weapons

Fix an out-of-memory crash when large amount of particles are present

Weapons and Stratagems

Fixed shooting and reloading issues with laser weapons

Social & Multiplayer Fixes

Fixed an edge-case allowing some mismatching version to still connect to each other

Missions

Fixed issue on Illuminate Defend Evacuation Site missions where illuminate dropships stopped coming if too many were destroyed before they dropped off the enemies.

Miscellaneous Fixes