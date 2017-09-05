Here’s Your Last Chance To Get Xbox Star Wars And Walking Dead Games For Free

The Xbox Live Games With Gold titles are about to change over for the mid-month, and you know what that means – it's pretty much your last chance to clean up on two great games for free.

First up is a great game in the Star Wars lexicon, The Force Unleashed II. In it, you play a troubled apprentice who's torn between serving his master, Darth Vader, and doing what's right for the Rebellion. In this game, you get to tear through Imperial Forces with a vengeance, using a number of awesome Jedi/Sith powers to your advantage, including Force grips (perfect for turning a TIE Fighter into mid-air metal), Force lightning, and a pair of lightsabers. It really is the perfect game for letting off steam on deserving Stormtroopers.

Also coming to a close this Monday, May 15th, is the ability to snag The Walking Dead: Season Two from Telltale Games. In it, you once again take control of Clementine, still recovering from the horrible events of the first game, as she fights for survival and makes crucial choices to keep fellow humans alive. Expect some great, compelling storytelling and a terrific visual style with this game, as you play through all five chapters and see where Clementine's saga goes next.

The games will swap out mid-day on the 15th, making room for two new arrivals on the Xbox Live Games With Gold service. One is the Xbox 360 classic Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga, a highly enjoyable entry in the ongoing Lego series, featuring all six chapters of the original Star Wars films, as well as hundreds of playable characters. The isometric action/adventure game Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, featuring up to four-player support and a whole lot of shoot-em-up fun, will also be joining the fray.

Meanwhile, one other game, the platforming adventure Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Director's Cut, is available for download through May 31st, so there's still plenty of time to grab that one.

Enjoy these freebies as part of the monthly Games With Gold program, and look for announcements on what's next around the corner later this month!