Rayman Legends Remake Hit With Last-Minute Release Date Delay

Ubisoft’s new remake of Rayman Legends, which is officially titled Rayman Legends Retold, has been hit with a surprising release date delay. Previously planned to launch at the start of October, Retold is a completely overhauled version of the beloved and acclaimed 2013 platformer. And while this remake will still be arriving before 2026 comes to a close, it’s now going to drop much closer to the end of the year.

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In a new post on social media today, Ubisoft informed fans that Rayman Legends Retold is having its launch pushed to December 3rd, which is a delay of roughly two months. Surprisingly, the publisher said that it has already finished its initial work on the game, which means that this is an incredibly rare instance in which a project has been delayed after going gold. As for the reason behind the decision, Ubisoft said it simply wants to put more time into the remake to ensure it’s as good as can be upon its arrival.

“While the game has gone gold, we have decided to take extra time to make sure every detail gets the care it deserves,” Ubisoft said of the move. “On behalf of all the teams working on this game, thank you for your patience, support, and trust.”

Although Ubisoft didn’t say as much, this release delay for Rayman Legends Retold could have also been prompted by the hectic gaming schedule that will be seen over the course of October and November. In the next two months alone, games such as Gears of War: E-Day, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Grand Theft Auto 6, and countless others will be releasing in close proximity to one another. With so many games vying for eyes over this span, Ubisoft may have felt as though releasing Rayman Legends Retold in early December was a better strategy.

On paper, this choice is one that could end up paying huge dividends for the remake, as December 2026 is relatively empty when it comes to new game releases. As a result, Rayman Legends Retold could find quite a bit more success by launching on December 3rd, whereas it may have been lost in the shuffle in October. Either way, hopefully, the final product is now much better upon its arrival since Ubisoft can dedicate more time to polishing the experience.

Upon its arrival, Rayman Legends Retold will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. For more on the game in the weeks and months ahead, be sure to continue following our coverage here on ComicBook.