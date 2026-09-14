Lies of P Sequel Title Leaks Online Ahead of Official Reveal

The title for the upcoming sequel to Lies of P has now leaked in advance of its official announcement. Following its successful launch back in 2023, developer and publisher Neowiz confirmed very soon after that it would be working on a follow-up entry in the action series. While specifics on this sequel still haven’t been provided, the final scene at the conclusion of Lies of P seemed to indicate the direction that the franchise would be going in next. Now, following the reveal of the sequel’s title, this setting for the next game has essentially been confirmed.

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As of today, it has been discovered that Neowiz recently filed a new trademark for the name Wonders of O. This trademark was filed in Europe earlier this month on September 10th and is undoubtedly for the Lies of P sequel. Further details about the game have yet to be revealed in this trademark filing, but the fact that it has been made whatsoever suggests that Neowiz could be gearing up to show off the project for the first time in the near future.

**Spoilers for the conclusion of Lies of P are mentioned onward.**

For those who played Lies of P through to completion, this Wonders of O name is pretty self-explanatory. At the conclusion of the game, it’s teased that Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz will play a major role in the next entry in the series. Although Dorothy is never shown off fully in Lies of P, the final moment of the game shows off her iconic ruby slippers before the screen then cuts to black.

This leaked Wonders of O title only further validates that this upcoming sequel will surely be set within the land of Oz, with Dorothy likely taking over as the main protagonist. However, rather than being based primarily on the classic The Wizard of Oz film from 1939, Neowiz is likely going to pull more from the novels by L. Frank Baum that were released in the early 1900s. As seen with Lies of P, Neowiz will undoubtedly put its own spin on this world as well, which should result in Wonders of O featuring a very unique version of this classic universe.

Although it’s exciting to now know that Wonders of O will be the title of the Lies of P sequel, we’re still not any closer to knowing when the game will actually arrive. Currently, Neowiz has yet to provide even a broad launch window for Wonders of O, which means that it could still be a couple of years away from its release. Whenever we learn more on this front, though, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the latest news on Wonders of O here on ComicBook.