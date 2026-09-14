Dragon’s Dogma 2 Is Cheaper Than Ever Ahead of Dark Arisen DLC Release

It took Capcom over a decade, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 finally launched in 2024, 12 years after the original. Fans were eager to dive back into the dark fantasy world, and Capcom is giving players even more to be excited about. Dark Arisen, the upcoming expansion for Dragon’s Dogma 2, is due to launch on October 9th, 2026. It will greatly expand the content available in the game, giving new players even more to enjoy and veteran players a reason to return. Even better, the game is seeing a huge sale ahead of Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dark Arisen.

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As of right now, the original version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is on sale at Green Man Gaming, discounted by 64%, bringing its price to just $14.28. This is easily the best price the game has seen, and the timing is perfect for anyone looking to jump into the game for Dark Arisen. Dragon’s Dogma 2 currently sits at 86 on Metacritic, making it one of the best games of 2024 even without the expansion.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Massively Discounted Ahead of DLC

There is even more good news, because Dragon’s Dogma 2 is on sale through each of its versions. As stated above, the Standard Edition is marked down to $14.28. However, players can also pick up the Deluxe Edition for $34.00 and the Dark Arisen for $40.99. The base game is included with each version, with the Dark Arisen edition giving the upcoming expansion when it launches. All versions will be available on Steam through this sale.

There’s no end date for this sale, so it could end anytime. For those who have been waiting for Dark Arisen or a major sale, this is the perfect time to jump in. As there is no end date for the sale and it is so close to the DLC, it is possible this is a mistake because it is a massive discount. Either way, now is the perfect time to pick up Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dark Arisen adds a new snow area, Norgan, which is part of the Vermund Kingdom. It also brings 12 new dungeons, each one with a unique theme. Players also gain a home base in Norgan to make accessing the new area easier. Of course, players can expect new monsters, NPCs, skills, spells, armor, weapons, and so much more. Character creation is also expanded with new haircuts and tattoos, allowing you to create your dream Pawn.