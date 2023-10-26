Heroes of the Storm Gets First Update in Over 18 Months, Patch Notes Revealed

Earlier this month, Microsoft finally announced that its purchase of Activision-Blizzard was official. That means that Microsoft now owns massive gaming properties like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Diablo. However, Microsoft brass has already said it's open to revisiting old Activision franchises. Interestingly, one of those "old" franchises actually got its first update in more than a year and a half this week. Heroes of the Storm was seemingly sunsetted back in July 2022, but Blizzard recently announced a brand-new patch for the game, potentially signaling that the team might be rethinking its plans for the MOBA.

Is Heroes of the Storm Coming Back?

With a new patch going up on the Public Test Realm, many fans are hoping this means HOTS is making a grand comeback. Of course, having Blizzard drop the patch right after Microsoft's purchase and a week before BlizzCon 2023 only adds to that hype. However, it's more likely that this is just a quick update that doesn't signify a return to full development for the Heroes of the Storm team.

That's largely backed up by what's coming in this new patch. For the most part, this update is simply changing some of the Icons to make them more visible and introduced several needed bug fixes to iron out issues that have been cropping up. That said, Blizzard also introduced some new changes to the Observer UI, which is something that can be used to spectate matches. Again, that doesn't mean fans should expect a return of the Heroes of the Storm Global Championships, but it is possible Blizzard might have some kind of surprise for BlizzCon next week.

You'll find the full patch notes below. Heroes of the Storm is available now on PC.

Heroes of the Storm October 2023 Patch Notes

General

Observer UI

D.Va's Mech Healthbar is now displayed in the observer interface's top bar.

Misha's Healthbar is now displayed in the observer interface's top bar.

The Lost Vikings Healthbars are now displayed in the observer interface's top bar.

XP Globes are now displayed as Blue for the left team and Gray for the right team.

Icons

Abathur Changed Icon color for Locust Strain.

Anub'arak Changed Icon color for Chitinous Plating.

Blaze Incinerator Gauntlets Icon changed to non-Heroes Damage from Basic Attacks.

Cassia Martial Law Icon changed to Searing Damage from Basic Attacks. Changed Icon color for Ball Lightning. Changed Icon color for Valkrie.

Dehaka Changed Icon color for Elongated Tonuge.

Diablo Changed Icon for Soul Shield to be different than Spell Shields.

Genji Changed Icon color for Zanshin.

Jaina Changed Improved Ice Block Button to be normal Ice Block.

Illidan Fiery Brand Icon changed to Searing Damage from Basic Attacks.

Muradin Changed Icon color for Perfect Storm.

Nova Changed Icon color for Rapid Projection.

Sonya Rampage Icon changed to Cooldown Reduction from Basic Attacks.

Sylvanas Remorseless Icon changed to Range Increase for Basic Attacks.

The Lost Vikings Nordic Attack Squad Icon changed to Searing Damage from Basic Attacks.

Tychus Sizzlin' Attacks Icon changed to Searing Damage from Basic Attacks.

Tyrande Shooting Star Icon changed to Range Increase for Basic Attacks.

Valla Manticore Icon changed to Searing Damage from Basic Attacks.

Whitemane Changed Icon color for Saintly Greatstaff.

Zarya Feel the Heat Icon changed to Damage Increase from Basic Attacks.



Abilities

Bounce Abilities that Bounce will require all targets to be visible.

Cleave Abilities that Cleave will reveal the area and does not require target to be visibile.

Splash Abilities that Splash will reveal the area and does not require target to be visibile.



Invulnerability

Johanna Blessed Shield no longer hits Invulnerable enemies.

Junkrat Frag Launcher no longer hits Invulnerable enemies.

Kael'thas Gravity Lapse no longer hits Invulnerable enemies.

Li-Ming Magic Missiles no longer hits Invulnerable enemies.

Nazeebo Plague of Toads no longer hits Invulnerable enemies.

Tracer Parting Gift no longer hits Invulnerable enemies.



ARAM

Increased experience given by Experience Globes.

UI

Floating Combat Text for Experience earned from killing blows now has a gold color.

Balance Update

General

Adjusted difficulty levels for a number of Heroes.

Heroes

Samuro Increased Windwalk healing from 1% per second to 3% per second. Decreased Way of the Wind healing from 5% on cast to 4% on cast.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused Evading targets to still lose armor to Hellbats and Gnolls.

Fixed an issue that caused ARAM maps to use different XP systems.