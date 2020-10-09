HeroQuest Announces New Stretch Goals (EXCLUSIVE)

Hasbro's relaunch of HeroQuest will be adding even more content as its crowdfunding campaign surges past the $2 million mark. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal five new stretch goals that will be added to all Mythic Tier pledges once the HeroQuest campaign reaches certain milestones. The new stretch goals include extra zombies when the campaign hits $2.2 million, a new Druid Hero by Nikki Dawes at $2.4 million, more orcs at $2.6 million, more mummies at $2.8 million, and The Spirit Queen’s Torment Quest Book by Teos Abadia and a new Bard Hero at $3 million. Concept art for the stretch goals can be found below - please note that all artwork is not final and is subject to change.

Hasbro also announced that HeroQuest would also be coming to the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia. When the HasLab campaign first launched in September, only US and Canadian residents could apply. Hasbro reached deals with EB Games in Australia, Zavvi in the UK, and Mighty Ape in New Zealand to make the game available to fans in those countries. Fans can pre-order the Mythic Tier from retailers now, with pre-orders counting towards unlocking the new stretch goals.

HeroQuest was a popular line of dungeon-crawling board games released in the 1980s. The game's core game system allowed a dungeon master to build their own dungeon, challenging players as they descended into a castle or dungeon to complete various quests. The quests were often part of an overarching story, and players could use the items they gained in quests on future expeditions. Hasbro stopped producing expansions for HeroQuest in 1992, although a video game based the board game came out in 1994. In September 2020, Hasbro obtained the trademark for HeroQuest (which was also used for an unrelated tabletop RPG) from Chaosium, paving the way for the game's official re-launch.

The HeroQuest crowdfunding game has already reached its initial $1 million goal. Pledging $99 will get fans the core game system, while the $149 Mythic Tier adds all expansions and stretch goals. More details can be found on the Hasbro Pulse website.