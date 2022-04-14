Hideo Kojima Reportedly Still Working on Xbox Series X Exclusive

Hideo Kojima is reportedly still working on his Xbox exclusive game. The developer has been quietly working on multiple new games for quite a while now, but has yet to reveal any details. At the end of 2015, Hideo Kojima left his former home of Konami and went on to start an independent game studio known as Kojima Productions. For his first game, Death Stranding, he worked closely with PlayStation who provided him with funding and all kinds of other benefits. Despite what some people think, Hideo Kojima is still an independent developer and can work with whomever he pleases. Rumors began to swirl last year that Hideo Kojima is working with Xbox on a cloud-based horror game, but no official announcement has been made, leaving many to wonder if it’s even happening.

Speaking on his GiantBomb podcast, Grubbsnax, journalist Jeff Grubb stated that Hideo Kojima’s Xbox game is still happening. Grubb noted that he had heard this as of a couple of weeks ago, but he’s not ruling out the fact that PlayStation may have acquired Kojima Productions. Many have been heavily speculating that Hideo Kojima’s team was acquired by PlayStation after Death Stranding was featured in a PlayStation Studios banner image. With the exception of Kojima’s game, all of the titles were developed by PlayStation-owned studios, giving many fans pause. Of course, Death Stranding is owned by PlayStation, so it’s possible that’s the only reason it is featured.

It would be easier to write-off if the likes of Grubb and Greg Miller hadn’t recently suggested that PlayStation has a big acquisition in the works as well. As of right now, there’s no word as to what that studio could be, but Hideo Kojima’s team fits the description. Either way, as it stands, it sounds like Hideo Kojima is still a free agent and is working on something with Xbox. The developer is expected to announce something by the end of the year, but no one knows quite what it will be.

