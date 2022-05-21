Hideo Kojima Punishes Norman Reedus For Death Stranding 2 Leak

✖

Hideo Kojima is known for preserving a mystery around his games, it's kind of his thing. While there may be examples prior to this, the most significant examples began with Metal Gear Solid 2. Players bought the game assuming they'd be playing as Solid Snake once again and the game had been marketed that way. Very early on in the game, the rug was pulled out from players and they were introduced to Raiden, a character that would then become the playable protagonist of the game. With Metal Gear Solid V, the game was announced as nothing more than The Phantom Pain and was being made by a new developer named Moby Dick Studio. It was later revealed that this was the next Metal Gear Solid game, but only after an exhaustive amount of viral marketing. And finally, there was PT, another fake game from a fake studio that was later revealed to be a new Silent Hill.

With all of that said, Norman Reedus seemingly spoiled a surprise by stating he had begun working on Death Stranding 2. Hideo Kojima has yet to confirm a sequel to the game, but it seems like there's a high chance that it's happening. Following Reedus spilling the beans, Kojima took to Twitter to post a photo of him pretending to smash the Walking Dead actor in the head with Negan's baseball bat. The photos were also appropriately captioned with "Go to your private room, my friend", likely grounding him like a parent. It's possible these are old photos and Kojima is using them to make the light of the situation without directly confirming that yes, Death Stranding 2 is happening.

As of right now, nothing is known about what Kojima is doing next. He teased an appearance at this year's Game Awards, but it's unclear what he will be showing. Either way, it shouldn't be too long until we find out what Hideo Kojima has up his sleeve, especially if Norman Reedus keeps leaking stuff to the press.

