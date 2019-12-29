Watch Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa Break Down a Death Stranding Scene

Death Stranding, from Kojima Productions, is a very specific kind of video game. As we described in our review, it is perhaps the most “Kojima” of all of Hideo Kojima‘s works, which is why it’s always nice to hear from the man himself. Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa, who is perhaps best known for his Metal Gear Solid franchise designs, are arguably two of the most knowledgeable folks in the world about Death Stranding, and if you’re at all interested in the video game, hearing all about how one cutscene breaks down direct from them is a worthwhile endeavor.

In the most recent installment of GameSpot’s Audio Logs, the two developers walk folks through an early cutscene from the video game while also exploring the various details therein. That includes everything from an early indicator about the blood of Sam to how BTs interact with the environment to camera placement and more. You can check out the lengthy video, which goes on several tangents but is largely about one cutscene, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Have you given Death Stranding a shot as of yet? What did you think of the scene they’re breaking down above? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.