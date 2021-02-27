Hideo Kojima Was Reportedly Working On a Horror Game With Google Stadia

✖

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima revealed last year that a rather sizable game he was working on had been scrapped. The iconic game developer declined to say what the project was, but acknowledged he was “pretty pissed” about the situation. Now, it seems like we might have an idea of what it was associated with.

According to a new report from VGC, Kojima Productions is said to have been working on a game in collaboration with Google Stadia. The title was said to be in the horror genre and was meant to release in an episodic fashion. However, before work on the game could get too far, Stadia boss Phil Harrison is said to have blocked the deal from coming about.

The report doesn’t offer much in the way of specifics on this game, but it was said that the reason why Kojima wanted to work with Stadia in the first place was to iterate on cloud gaming technology. Kojima himself has actually shown an interest in cloud-style tech for quite some time now. When he was still at Konami, Kojima ended up creating a system known as “transfarring” that allowed game data to be shared between multiple platforms. Nowadays, this feature is somewhat commonplace, but Kojima was one of the first developers to try it out with his own titles.

As a whole, Google recently announced that its first-party studios division at Stadia would be coming to an end. While the platform itself will still be supported, Google is instead going to rely on third-party developers to bring their games over. The corporation says it also wants to place a renewed effort in assisting these studios in bringing their titles to the streaming service.

For Kojima Productions, it remains to be seen what the studio is working on right now. Kojima in the past has continued to express an interest in making a horror game, which is something he has yet to do. His previous effort to do so at Konami with Silent Hills was canceled when he left the publisher back in 2015.

Would you liked to have seen this collaboration between Kojima and Stadia work out? Or are you glad that the famous developer is now working away on something else?