Hideo Kojima Has New Ideas for a Horror Game and Is Already Working on His Next Project

Death Stranding isn’t out yet, but that isn’t stopping Kojima from thinking about the future, and it sounds like he’s already working on his next game in some capacity. According to the Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator, he has multiple ideas gestating that he could pursue, including some ideas for a horror game. Speaking to Rocket Beans Gaming, Kojima revealed he doesn’t want to stop making games ever, but he also has interest in creating movies as well that he may explore in the future.

“I don’t want to stop making games,” said Kojima when asked about making something other than games. “But I want to create something like a short film or movie in-between. But I’m kind of working on the next project, so it’s really difficult to focus on other mediums, but of course I really am interested.”

A bit later in the interview, the topic of horror games was brought up. According to Kojima, he wants to do a horror game, and even has some news ideas, but he doesn’t know when he will actually make something out of these ideas.

“I want to do a horror game one day, yes of course. I have some new ideas that I think kind of get out there. But I don’t know when. I’ll have to think about when I bring this out.”

Kojima continued, talking about the horror genre:

“Horror, when it comes to movies…You can kind of close your eyes watching a really fearful thing. Games are different than movies. If you close your eyes in a movie you can make it go away and the movie continues, but in games, it’s interactive. You have to move forward yourself.”

As you may know, Kojima was working on a Silent Hills game for Konami with Guillermo Del Toro and Norman Reedus. A demo for the title — dubbed P.T. — was eventually released, and it went viral, with many claiming it as one of the best horror game experiences to date. That said, the project was canned and Kojima is no longer with Konami. Despite this, there’s a lot of Kojima fans hoping the visionary will return to the genre.

Of course, we won’t be hearing about Kojima’s next project for awhile, but thankfully we’ll have to Death Stranding to hold us over, which is set to release worldwide on November 8 via the PS4.

“The nucleus of Death Stranding is its slow burning story that brews classic sci-fi with old weird fiction on top of foundational ideas and perspectives redolent of writers and visionaries like Kobo Abe and Franz Kafka,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Similar to Metal Gear Solid, the story of Death Stranding is a complicated multi-layered narrative that will make you feel lost, but never loses you, and pays back your patience with mind-shattering revelations and remarkable interweaving of personal, intimate moments with an exploration of life’s biggest questions. And the vehicle to all of this is Kojima’s signature style of storytelling, which evokes his past work, but also evolves it.”